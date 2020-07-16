It's a gaming phone and a 5G powerhouse; press render of the Asus ROG Phone 3 surfaces
The Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to be unveiled on July 22nd at 10 am ET and it could be the first handset to be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The gaming phone will support 5G and while we've already seen leaked images of the device, tipster Evan Blass today disseminated a press render of the new model. The ROG Phone 3 will first launch in China and a global release is likely to take place shortly afterward.
Much of the design of the ROG Phone 3 is said to be the same as found on the previous model. Asus is known for not cutting any corners with the ROG Phone which means that while it is made for gamers, it is also a great device for those who have never played a video game in their lives.