It's a gaming phone and a 5G powerhouse; press render of the Asus ROG Phone 3 surfaces

Jul 16, 2020, 3:33 PM
The Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to be unveiled on July 22nd at 10 am ET and it could be the first handset to be powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The gaming phone will support 5G and while we've already seen leaked images of the device, tipster Evan Blass today disseminated a press render of the new model. The ROG Phone 3 will first launch in China and a global release is likely to take place shortly afterward.

Rumored specs for the ROG Phone 3 include a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. With the display refreshing 120 times per second, users will get to enjoy buttery smooth scrolling and more importantly, enhanced video game animation. Configuration options reportedly include 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, 12GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage, and 16GB of memory along with 512GB of storage. We might see a triple camera setup on the back with 64MP and 13MP sensors and a massive battery with a capacity between 5800mAh and 6000mAh is expected to keep the handset's lights on. After all, 5G support and a 120Hz refresh rate consume plenty of energy.


Much of the design of the ROG Phone 3 is said to be the same as found on the previous model. Asus is known for not cutting any corners with the ROG Phone which means that while it is made for gamers, it is also a great device for those who have never played a video game in their lives.

Related phones

ROG Phone 3
Asus ROG Phone 3 View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

