Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Are you voiding your carrier trade-in deal? This Verizon rep shares some tips to avoid that

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Image of a Verizon sign
A Verizon employee recently posted a warning on Reddit for customers. The post advised people not to try and find ways around the rules when upgrading their phones, because it could cause problems and they might lose discounts on their new devices. This highlights how carrier deals work and why it's important to know the details.

Plan changes and promotions


The main warning from the Verizon employee covered two important topics: changing your phone plan after an upgrade and the details of trading in your old phone. If you get a big discount on a new phone, like $830 or $1,000 off, because you agreed to a certain plan, don't quickly switch to a cheaper plan to save money. The Verizon employee said doing this could make you lose your discount. They suggested other ways to save money, such as removing extra services or using an approved automatic payment method.


The second important warning was related to trading in your old device. It’s not just about giving back a phone of the same type, as Verizon's system has very specific rules:

First, the IMEI number (a unique code for each phone) of the device you trade in must be the same as the IMEI of the phone that was listed for the trade-in. Even if you try to trade in a newer or better phone, if the IMEI numbers don't match, you won't get the credit. Second, you have a 45-day limit to send in your old phone after you start an upgrade. Waiting two or three months is too long.

Third, you must erase all data from the phone before you take it to the store. The system will not take iPhones that still have iCloud activation locks on them. This will just cause more delays at the store.

How carrier deals generally work


This advice from a Verizon insider doesn't just apply to Verizon customers. Most phone companies, like AT&T and T-Mobile, offer their best phone deals based on long-term agreements. These often come as bill credits paid out over 24 or 36 months.

These deals are set up to keep customers on more expensive plans. If you make changes that break the agreement, like moving to a cheaper plan too early or paying off your phone ahead of schedule, you can often lose any remaining credits. For example, T-Mobile's phone deals often say that if you cancel your service, the credits might stop, and you might have to pay the rest of the phone's cost. AT&T’s trade-in deals also usually need an eligible unlimited plan, and switching to a plan that doesn't qualify can make you lose your promotional credits.

Recommended Stories
It’s a good idea to always read all the terms and conditions carefully before you sign up for any phone upgrade or special offer. Getting a "free" or much cheaper new phone is tempting, but knowing what you’re agreeing to can help you avoid surprise costs and problems later. This reminds us that when a deal looks very good, there are usually specific rules you need to understand and follow.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless