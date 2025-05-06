Are you voiding your carrier trade-in deal? This Verizon rep shares some tips to avoid that
Up Next:
A Verizon employee recently posted a warning on Reddit for customers. The post advised people not to try and find ways around the rules when upgrading their phones, because it could cause problems and they might lose discounts on their new devices. This highlights how carrier deals work and why it's important to know the details.
The main warning from the Verizon employee covered two important topics: changing your phone plan after an upgrade and the details of trading in your old phone. If you get a big discount on a new phone, like $830 or $1,000 off, because you agreed to a certain plan, don't quickly switch to a cheaper plan to save money. The Verizon employee said doing this could make you lose your discount. They suggested other ways to save money, such as removing extra services or using an approved automatic payment method.
First, the IMEI number (a unique code for each phone) of the device you trade in must be the same as the IMEI of the phone that was listed for the trade-in. Even if you try to trade in a newer or better phone, if the IMEI numbers don't match, you won't get the credit. Second, you have a 45-day limit to send in your old phone after you start an upgrade. Waiting two or three months is too long.
This advice from a Verizon insider doesn't just apply to Verizon customers. Most phone companies, like AT&T and T-Mobile, offer their best phone deals based on long-term agreements. These often come as bill credits paid out over 24 or 36 months.
Plan changes and promotions
The main warning from the Verizon employee covered two important topics: changing your phone plan after an upgrade and the details of trading in your old phone. If you get a big discount on a new phone, like $830 or $1,000 off, because you agreed to a certain plan, don't quickly switch to a cheaper plan to save money. The Verizon employee said doing this could make you lose your discount. They suggested other ways to save money, such as removing extra services or using an approved automatic payment method.
The second important warning was related to trading in your old device. It’s not just about giving back a phone of the same type, as Verizon's system has very specific rules:
First, the IMEI number (a unique code for each phone) of the device you trade in must be the same as the IMEI of the phone that was listed for the trade-in. Even if you try to trade in a newer or better phone, if the IMEI numbers don't match, you won't get the credit. Second, you have a 45-day limit to send in your old phone after you start an upgrade. Waiting two or three months is too long.
Third, you must erase all data from the phone before you take it to the store. The system will not take iPhones that still have iCloud activation locks on them. This will just cause more delays at the store.
How carrier deals generally work
This advice from a Verizon insider doesn't just apply to Verizon customers. Most phone companies, like AT&T and T-Mobile, offer their best phone deals based on long-term agreements. These often come as bill credits paid out over 24 or 36 months.
These deals are set up to keep customers on more expensive plans. If you make changes that break the agreement, like moving to a cheaper plan too early or paying off your phone ahead of schedule, you can often lose any remaining credits. For example, T-Mobile's phone deals often say that if you cancel your service, the credits might stop, and you might have to pay the rest of the phone's cost. AT&T’s trade-in deals also usually need an eligible unlimited plan, and switching to a plan that doesn't qualify can make you lose your promotional credits.
It’s a good idea to always read all the terms and conditions carefully before you sign up for any phone upgrade or special offer. Getting a "free" or much cheaper new phone is tempting, but knowing what you’re agreeing to can help you avoid surprise costs and problems later. This reminds us that when a deal looks very good, there are usually specific rules you need to understand and follow.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: