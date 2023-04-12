April’s Pixel Watch software update is here with security updates
If we have to be honest, it took quite a while for Google to make and release a Pixel Watch. Even if the initial impressions were a tad lackluster, the constant and continuous stream of updates and new features is precisely why the Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches around.
For example, with the March update of the Pixel Watch, Google not only eliminated a few pesky bugs, but also managed to introduce two new features. One of them allows users to wake up the watch through its rotating crown while the other allows it to continue to function as a basic watch when the battery is, effectively, completely drained.
As such, while the April software update for the Google Pixel Watch doesn’t introduce any new features or major improvements, it does bring enhanced security. And hey, with how Google has been handling the watch thus far, we’d say that a simple patch like this is fine too.
And more importantly, it is essential. The Pixel Watch has a ton of features, which include wireless connectivity, such as NFC payments. It is also connected to your phone at pretty much all times, so all of that equates to opportunities to get your data stolen. As such, security patches are just as important as new features.
For example, with the March update of the Pixel Watch, Google not only eliminated a few pesky bugs, but also managed to introduce two new features. One of them allows users to wake up the watch through its rotating crown while the other allows it to continue to function as a basic watch when the battery is, effectively, completely drained.
That being said, we shouldn’t underestimate the power of security updates. You are certainly familiar with this type of updates for your phone, but why would a watch need them too? Well, in short: because smartwatches can achieve tons nowadays.
Clean design and an ever-growing set of features.
As such, while the April software update for the Google Pixel Watch doesn’t introduce any new features or major improvements, it does bring enhanced security. And hey, with how Google has been handling the watch thus far, we’d say that a simple patch like this is fine too.
And more importantly, it is essential. The Pixel Watch has a ton of features, which include wireless connectivity, such as NFC payments. It is also connected to your phone at pretty much all times, so all of that equates to opportunities to get your data stolen. As such, security patches are just as important as new features.
The latest Pixel Watch update for April is rolling out right now for devices running the 3.5 firmware right now. Rollout will continue in the coming weeks too, so it may arrive sooner or later depending on your region. But if you get that notification: make sure to install it!
Things that are NOT allowed: