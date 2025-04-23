Apple’s Trump tariffs reprieve prompts tough questions from one U.S. Senator

— Elizabeth Warren, United States Senator





Warren didn’t mince words. She said the situation raises fresh concerns about big corporations using money and influence to gain favors that smaller businesses simply don’t have access to. While Apple hasn’t responded publicly, the situation has reignited debate over how large tech companies interact with government officials when regulations threaten their operations.Apple’s close ties to China have long made it vulnerable to global trade tensions. And although the company managed to avoid this particular blow, the Trump camp has already suggested more tariffs could be coming. If that happens, Apple could once again find itself at the center of political and economic crossfire.Competitors like Samsung and Google aren’t immune either, but Apple’s scale and reliance on Chinese manufacturing put it in a unique position. We'll have to see how Apple responds to the Senator's request and whether this will add to the already rocky situation Apple finds itself in.