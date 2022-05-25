 "Tap to Pay" rolling out now to U.S. Apple Stores from coast to coast - PhoneArena
"Tap to Pay" rolling out now to U.S. Apple Stores from coast to coast

Back in February, Apple introduced "Tap to Pay," a new feature that allows a merchant with an iPhone to accept payment for a product or a service from Apple Pay, credit cards, or digital wallets without requiring that the merchant use any other hardware besides the iPhone. "Tap to Pay" is rolling out throughout all U.S.-based Apple Stores from coast to coast after it debuted last week at the Apple Park Visitor Center.

The feature, a direct challenge to other mobile point of sale devices made by companies like Square, uses near field communications or NFC. It might be getting its start in the U.S. at the Apple Store, but Apple is offering it to U.S. businesses that want to use the platform. While modified iPhone units had been used in the Apple Stores to accept credit cards, now all it will take to run a customer's card is an iPhone handset running the latest version of iOS.

Additionally, anyone with an updated Apple iPhone running the latest version of iOS will be able to make a secure payment to an individual or a business. Developers will be able to add the feature to their iOS apps. Stripe, an online payment processing company, was the first to sign up to use "Tap to Pay."

Back in February when "Tap to Pay" was announced, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement that "'Tap to Pay' on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new checkout experiences."

"Tap to Pay" will work on 2018's Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later. The customer is asked to hold his phone or Apple Watch, and a contactless credit or debit card near the merchant's iPhone, and via NFC, the transaction is completed.

