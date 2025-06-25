Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Apple’s newest app update just made following tennis a whole lot simpler in time for Wimbledon

From point-by-point scoring to Live Activities, Tennis fans get more ways to stay updated this season

Apple Sports app header
Just ahead of Wimbledon, Apple has updated its free Apple Sports app to support tennis. The addition brings real-time scores for both Grand Slam and 1000-level tournaments, starting with Wimbledon 2025.


Tennis fans can now follow every point from all men's and women's singles matches. Scores update live, just like they already do for other leagues supported in the app, such as the NBA and NFL. Fans can track their favorite players throughout the tournament, from the opening round to the finals.

Alongside tennis support, Apple Sports also received a redesigned home screen. The updated layout allows fans to customize their experience more easily. Events are now grouped by league, and users can set the order they appear in. Teams marked as favorites are pinned to the top, giving quick access to relevant scores and match updates.

Live Activities are also available for tennis matches. This feature sends real-time updates to the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, so fans can follow the action without constantly checking the app. Another existing feature, Game Card Sharing, allows users to share matchup cards from supported leagues with friends.


The app remains free to use and is available only on iPhone. While the update doesn't include tennis video highlights or analysis, it does focus on quick score delivery and basic match stats. It's aimed at fans who want simple, real-time information without extra content or clutter.

Even though I'm not personally into tennis, I've found the Apple Sports app useful for staying on top of other leagues. For those who follow Wimbledon and other major tournaments, this is a practical new way to track matches throughout the season.

Apple's sports app launched earlier this year and has slowly added support for more leagues and features. Tennis is the latest step in that rollout. With the new home screen experience and fast score tracking, the app is becoming more customizable and useful for different types of fans.

For anyone looking for a simple way to keep up with live scores during Wimbledon, this update comes at the right time. It's a small but meaningful step forward in Apple's growing effort to build a reliable sports platform for iPhone users.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
