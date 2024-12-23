Apple's high-end M5 chip variants might not use an SoC design

Apple's M-series of chips is about to get a radical new design according to a report posted online by TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo . The usually reliable Kuo says that the M5 series chip will be produced by TSMC using its third-generation N3P 3nm process node. Kuo says that mass production of the M5 will start during the first half of next year. During the second half of 2025, the M5 Pro/Max will be mass produced and the M5 Ultra will undergo mass production in 2026.





The big news is that according to Kuo, the M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra will use TSMC's new packaging for those chips which is known as SoIC-mH (System-on-Integrated-Chips-Molding-Horizontal). This packaging process will improve thermals (always important to keep temps down when it comes to semiconductors) and production yields. Want to know how important production yields are? Ask Samsung Foundry whose miserable production yields have probably cost it some business.





More interesting is the design change for the high-end M5 series silicon that involves the use of separate CPU (Central Processing Unit) and GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) chips. Application processors used on smartphones use the Systems-on-a-Chip (SoC) design that integrates the CPU, GPU, and other components into a single chip. With the SoIC-mH packaging improving the thermals of the component, a chip can run at maximum speed and power for a longer time before it needs to be throttled to keep the heat down.



On the other hand, using the SoC design reduces the size of the integrated chip. A single SoC chip also allows for faster communications between chip components leading to lower latency.











TSMC has other customers besides Apple using the SoIC packaging (System-on-Integrated-Chips). While Apple is the foundry's largest SoIC customer, AMD is second followed by AWS and Qualcomm.

