Rugged Apple Watch Ultra deep-diving skills put to an extreme test









Priced from $799, the Apple Watch Ultra features a titanium build, cellular connectivity, and dual-frequency GPS, with a battery life of up to 36 hours. The display sports a sapphire cover on the screen and a larger Digital Crown on the side.





Since it is assumed that the user will be taking the device with him into some rather extreme weather conditions, the Apple Watch Ultra can survive being out in temperatures under zero or plenty above it, too.





The Ultra is also water-resistant to 100m, or twice the depth of any previous Apple Watch model, says Apple, with the caveat that "i t may be used for recreational scuba diving (with compatible third-party app from the App Store) to 40 meters and high-speed water sports ," but " not be used for diving below 40 meters ."





One popular YouTuber decided to put all these claims to the test and released footage from their torture chamber where the Apple Watch Ultra was mock-submerged to extreme depths. Well, extreme for the categorization of the device, but the Ultra passed the deep dive with flying colors.





The rugged timepiece underwent a simulation of a 169 feet submergence and survived, all the while the watch app was flashing yellow and showing watch's maximum "beyond 130 feet" of measurement, while the Health app fared a bit better and displayed a "beyond 144 feet" warning before the timepiece was taken back to the "surface".