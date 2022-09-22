 Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early

AT&T Apple Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early
Earlier this month Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, its premium "rugged" timepiece with a battery life of up to 36 hours, and a price tag of $799. Considering that rumors this summer called for the watch to be priced at $999, at $200 less the Apple Watch Ultra almost feels like a bargain. Almost.

Nonetheless, if you purchased one you probably know that the device isn't expected to arrive until September 23rd. But one lucky Redditor, who ordered his Apple Watch Ultra through AT&T, has already received his Apple Watch Ultra. The model ordered included an Orange Alpine Loop watchband. The Redditor, who uses the handle "playalisticadillac" on the platform, took photos of the larger than normal box which includes coordinates for Apple Park in Cupertino.

The lucky AT&T customer also snapped photos comparing the Apple Watch Ultra with a 45mm Apple Watch (and a banana) and you can see for yourself the larger display on the premium watch. He also snapped a picture of the Ultra wearing the Milanese Loop band.

Pick up the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Remember these two words: Dynamic Island

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Buy at Verizon

The Apple Watch Ultra features a titanium build, cellular connectivity, and dual-frequency GPS. The display sports a sapphire cover on the screen and a larger Digital Crown on the side. Since it is assumed that the user will be taking the device with him into some rather extreme weather conditions, the Apple Watch Ultra can survive being out in temperatures under zero or 130 degrees above it. The watch is water resistant to twice the depth of any previous Apple Watch model.

If you aren't the type of person who enjoys climbing mountains in frigid weather or likes to go scuba diving or hiking, you should be able to get by with the Apple Watch Series 8 or the "budget-priced" Apple Watch SE (2022).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life
Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included
Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included
Low-cost Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official (and up for grabs) at last
Low-cost Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official (and up for grabs) at last
The best phone displays 2022
The best phone displays 2022
Amazon's 'latest devices, features, and services' will be announced next week
Amazon's 'latest devices, features, and services' will be announced next week

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless