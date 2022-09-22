Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early

Earlier this month Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, its premium "rugged" timepiece with a battery life of up to 36 hours, and a price tag of $799. Considering that rumors this summer called for the watch to be priced at $999 , at $200 less the Apple Watch Ultra almost feels like a bargain. Almost.





Nonetheless, if you purchased one you probably know that the device isn't expected to arrive until September 23rd. But one lucky Redditor , who ordered his Apple Watch Ultra through AT&T, has already received his Apple Watch Ultra. The model ordered included an Orange Alpine Loop watchband. The Redditor, who uses the handle "playalisticadillac" on the platform, took photos of the larger than normal box which includes coordinates for Apple Park in Cupertino.





The lucky AT&T customer also snapped photos comparing the Apple Watch Ultra with a 45mm Apple Watch (and a banana) and you can see for yourself the larger display on the premium watch. He also snapped a picture of the Ultra wearing the Milanese Loop band.

The Apple Watch Ultra features a titanium build, cellular connectivity, and dual-frequency GPS. The display sports a sapphire cover on the screen and a larger Digital Crown on the side. Since it is assumed that the user will be taking the device with him into some rather extreme weather conditions, the Apple Watch Ultra can survive being out in temperatures under zero or 130 degrees above it. The watch is water resistant to twice the depth of any previous Apple Watch model.





If you aren't the type of person who enjoys climbing mountains in frigid weather or likes to go scuba diving or hiking, you should be able to get by with the Apple Watch Series 8 or the "budget-priced" Apple Watch SE (2022).