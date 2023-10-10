This first-of-a-kind Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal requires no Amazon Prime subscription
If you haven't yet managed to blow your entire holiday shopping budget on Amazon's second round of Prime Day deals this year either because you're not a Prime member or simply haven't found the right tech promotion for you, the special offer we're going to discuss in the following lines could well fix both of those problems.
That's because the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is arguably like no other product discounted right now, and even better, you can slash an unprecedented 50 bucks off its $799 list price without being a Prime subscriber or jumping through any other hoops.
The cheaper-than-ever rugged smartwatch is obviously still not what we'd conventionally call an affordable model, but that's primarily due to its decidedly unconventional design, super-robust construction, and objectively impressive features and capabilities, even compared to the Apple Watch Series 9.
Released just last month, the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is pretty similar to its predecessor, which was also originally priced at eight whole Benjamins, very rarely scoring higher discounts than $50. Of course, the novelty of a rugged Apple-made intelligent timepiece might be starting to wear off, which could lead to deeper price cuts for the second edition by the end of the holiday season.
For the time being, however, you really can't do better than this sweet new (non-) Prime Day deal if you're an outdoorsy iPhone user searching for a companion device to take on a modern-day adventure. Like its forerunner, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can easily break free from its connected handset with the help of standalone 4G LTE support while keeping the lights on significantly longer between charges than many of the competition's "mainstream" contenders for the title of best smartwatch available today.
Powered by a brand-new S9 processor, this bad boy can handle essentially anything and everything you throw at it for a solid 36 hours in one go (or 72 in Low Power Mode), gaining a handy new double tap gesture that the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra doesn't support. That's probably not enough to justify an upgrade, but it should help seal the deal in the Watch Ultra 2's favor if you're wondering which of the two versions provides superior value for your money in 2023.
