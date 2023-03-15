Amazon has one cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 8 model on sale at an incredible discount





Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band, S/M Size (Fits 130-180mm Wrists), Two-Year AppleCare+ Coverage Included $248 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





The e-commerce giant has one specific Series 8 variant on sale at a huge combined discount of $248.01 with two-year AppleCare+ coverage bundled in, and believe it or not, this is one of the more affordable aluminum-made models we're talking about here.





Namely, a (Product) RED unit with a 41mm case and built-in cellular connectivity you'd normally pay $499 for. With AppleCare Plus regularly available at $79 for the Apple Watch Series 8, this special bundle is worth a grand total of $578, which means the aforementioned $248.01 equates to a whopping 42 percent slashed off that list price for a presumably limited time only.





How awesome is this deeply discounted price? Let's just say it's equal right now to how much Amazon charges for a red 41mm Series 8... with no 4G LTE support... or AppleCare+ service.





Put simply, this is by far the greatest deal ever offered by a major US retailer on any Apple Watch Series 8 model... not made from premium stainless steel. The hot new discount is unrivaled and unbeatable, and in many ways, so is Apple 's latest "mainstream" high-end smartwatch itself.





This bad boy has everything it needs to keep an eye on your general health, physical activity, and sleep quality, always standing by to potentially save your life with ECG technology, fall detection, blood oxygen monitoring, and many other super-advanced and super-accurate tools.





On top of everything, the Apple Watch Series 8 is both sharp and surprisingly durable, at least for a device that's not technically included in the rugged segment.