Amazon has one cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 8 model on sale at an incredible discount
What's the overall best smartwatch you can currently use in combination with an iPhone? If you're not the world's biggest adventurer and you're also not made of money, that's a question with basically only one correct answer. 

The Apple Watch Series 8 is almost certainly the most popular smartwatch around the globe right now in addition to the top choice for iOS users who don't need a rugged wearable device, and if you happen to fall in that undoubtedly large category, you might be delighted to hear about Amazon's killer new deal.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band, S/M Size (Fits 130-180mm Wrists), Two-Year AppleCare+ Coverage Included
$248 off (43%)
The e-commerce giant has one specific Series 8 variant on sale at a huge combined discount of $248.01 with two-year AppleCare+ coverage bundled in, and believe it or not, this is one of the more affordable aluminum-made models we're talking about here.

Namely, a (Product) RED unit with a 41mm case and built-in cellular connectivity you'd normally pay $499 for. With AppleCare Plus regularly available at $79 for the Apple Watch Series 8, this special bundle is worth a grand total of $578, which means the aforementioned $248.01 equates to a whopping 42 percent slashed off that list price for a presumably limited time only.

How awesome is this deeply discounted price? Let's just say it's equal right now to how much Amazon charges for a red 41mm Series 8... with no 4G LTE support... or AppleCare+ service. 

Put simply, this is by far the greatest deal ever offered by a major US retailer on any Apple Watch Series 8 model... not made from premium stainless steel. The hot new discount is unrivaled and unbeatable, and in many ways, so is Apple's latest "mainstream" high-end smartwatch itself.

This bad boy has everything it needs to keep an eye on your general health, physical activity, and sleep quality, always standing by to potentially save your life with ECG technology, fall detection, blood oxygen monitoring, and many other super-advanced and super-accurate tools. 

On top of everything, the Apple Watch Series 8 is both sharp and surprisingly durable, at least for a device that's not technically included in the rugged segment. 

Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Blind camera comparison: OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
