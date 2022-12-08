Woot has refurb Watch Series 7 on sale to help you have a head start on 2023 resolutions





Apple has a clear lead over other smartwatch makers and the Watch Series 7 is one of the best options if you are an Apple user. It has a large bright screen with the always-on mode, meaning you won't need to wake it up to view the time. It also has a QWERTY keyboard, making it easier to send texts right from your wrist.





The Watch Series 7 is also more durable than older models, thanks to a sturdier front crystal, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 rating which makes it waterproof and swim-proof down to 50 meters.





A large part of the appeal of Apple watches has been their health-related features and the Series 7 offers a comprehensive array of fitness features to make it easier for you to stay on top of your health. It can measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels, take electrocardiograms (ECGs), count steps, and supports different workout types.





Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Always-On Retina screen | 18-hour battery life | IP6X dust resistance | WR50 water resistance | ECG | Blood Oxygen sensor | QWERTY keyboard $139 off (35%) $259 99 $399 Buy at Woot Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Always-On Retina screen | 18-hour battery life | IP6X dust resistance | WR50 water resistance | ECG | Blood Oxygen sensor | QWERTY keyboard $159 off (37%) $269 99 $429 Buy at Woot





The Watch Series 7 offers an 18-hour battery life and needs just 45 minutes for an 80 percent charge. Around six to seven minutes are enough for a 30 percent charge. You can also use it to make contactless payments.





In simple words, the Watch Series 7 is worth a look if you are already a part of the Apple ecosystem, want to get proactive about your health, and need a watch that will help you cut down on phone time.





Woot is selling the GPS model that costs $399 for $259.99, so you'll get to save 139 bucks. The bigger 45mm model can be yours for $269.99 instead of $429 after a discount of $159.





These are fully functional renewed models with moderate signs of wear and tear, which we think is a small price to pay for such huge savings.