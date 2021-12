Last chance to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 or Series 3 at a big discount

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 has a 1.57 LTPO OLED display that hits up to 1000 nits of brightness. The watch has always-on-display support, which is pretty convenient. The screen is covered by Sapphire Crystal Glass which is very scratch-resistant. This watch has a SpO2 sensor, which means it can measure the percentage of oxygen in your blood. This feature has proved very useful for those with lung problems or the ones positive for COVID-19.Apple’s Watch Series 6 runs the company’s watchOS and is powered by the company’s S6 processor. The chip is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A 265.9mAh battery is what keeps the lights on. The Watch Series 6 charges wirelessly.Even though Apple has released a successor to the Watch Series 6, this is still a pretty great smartwatch. At this price, it is a much better deal than the Watch SE , which is a less polished version of the same watch that costs $279 in its base configuration. We suggest you hurry up before this deal expires or Best Buy runs out of stock.