Apple Deals Cyber Monday

Last chance to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 or Series 3 at a big discount

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last chance to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 at a big discount
Apple’s Watch Series 6 has seen a $150 discount during Cyber Deals at Best Buy. The offer is for the 40mm GPS + Cellular (PRODUCT) RED version with a silicone strap of the smartwatch. The GPS-only version of the Watch Series 6 has also seen a discount at Best Buy. The watch can currently be purchased at $100 off its retail price for its 40mm Blue version with a silicone strap.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

PRODUCT (RED) Cellular version

$150 off (30%)
$349
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

Blue GPS-only version

$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at BestBuy
You can also snatch the older Apple Watch Series 3 at a discount on Best Buy. The smartwatch is $30 off regular price and the offer is for both its 38MM and 42MM size variants.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)

$30 off (15%)
$169
$199
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)

$30 off (13%)
$199
$229
Buy at BestBuy

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 has a 1.57 LTPO OLED display that hits up to 1000 nits of brightness. The watch has always-on-display support, which is pretty convenient. The screen is covered by Sapphire Crystal Glass which is very scratch-resistant. This watch has a SpO2 sensor, which means it can measure the percentage of oxygen in your blood. This feature has proved very useful for those with lung problems or the ones positive for COVID-19.

Apple’s Watch Series 6 runs the company’s watchOS and is powered by the company’s S6 processor. The chip is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A 265.9mAh battery is what keeps the lights on. The Watch Series 6 charges wirelessly.

Even though Apple has released a successor to the Watch Series 6, this is still a pretty great smartwatch. At this price, it is a much better deal than the Watch SE, which is a less polished version of the same watch that costs $279 in its base configuration. We suggest you hurry up before this deal expires or Best Buy runs out of stock.

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) specs
Review
9.0
$100off $299 Special BestBuy $150off $349 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) specs
Review
7.0
$30off $169 Special BestBuy $199 Special Apple
  • Display 1.5 inches 340 x 272 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S3 768GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 279 mAh
  • OS watchOS 7.x

