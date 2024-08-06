Apple Watch helps save yet another life, this time thanks to low heart rate notifications
The Apple Watch is no stranger to helping save people's lives or warn them ahead of time about things related to their health that may cause an issue. The latest story comes from California, via KTLA's Rich DeMuro.
Peter Moore, a resident of Montecito, California, says that his survival is thanks to his Apple Watch after it alerted him to a critical heart condition. A former tech exec, Moore was on his way to the airport to pick up his daughter when he started feeling unwell. He says he felt lightheaded and thought a quick stop at Starbucks might help him feel better.
Shockingly, it appeared he needed a pacemaker immediately. Dr. Omid Yousefian, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Sansum Clinic Cardiology, said that the Apple Watch played a significant part in saving Moore's life.
High and low heart rate notifications are available on Apple Watch Series 1 and later, and are for users aged 13 and up. Here's how to enable them for your Apple Watch on Apple's Support page.
There are many cases in which an Apple Watch helped save a life, either through its health notifications, monitoring, or the Emergency SOS feature. I feel this is very important, especially for older people. Of course, you shouldn't get obsessed with checking your health all the time (and using the Apple Watch instead of a doctor is not the thing to do!), but keeping an eye out is great and can prevent issues.
