Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple Watch helps save yet another life, this time thanks to low heart rate notifications

By
0comments
Apple Watch helps save yet another life, this time thanks to low heart rate notifications
The Apple Watch is no stranger to helping save people's lives or warn them ahead of time about things related to their health that may cause an issue. The latest story comes from California, via KTLA's Rich DeMuro.

Peter Moore, a resident of Montecito, California, says that his survival is thanks to his Apple Watch after it alerted him to a critical heart condition. A former tech exec, Moore was on his way to the airport to pick up his daughter when he started feeling unwell. He says he felt lightheaded and thought a quick stop at Starbucks might help him feel better.

Not much later he received a notification from his Apple Watch, alerting him for a low heart rate, something he says he's never seen before on the timepiece. Moore's heart rate had dropped to 32, and the Watch kept notifying him. This is when Moore contacted his wife and she took him to the hospital.

Shockingly, it appeared he needed a pacemaker immediately. Dr. Omid Yousefian, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Sansum Clinic Cardiology, said that the Apple Watch played a significant part in saving Moore's life.

Moore had to get a pacemaker implanted and is now feeling better. He has grown to appreciate tech even more now, thanks to his Apple Watch helping save his life.

High and low heart rate notifications are available on Apple Watch Series 1 and later, and are for users aged 13 and up. Here's how to enable them for your Apple Watch on Apple's Support page.

There are many cases in which an Apple Watch helped save a life, either through its health notifications, monitoring, or the Emergency SOS feature. I feel this is very important, especially for older people. Of course, you shouldn't get obsessed with checking your health all the time (and using the Apple Watch instead of a doctor is not the thing to do!), but keeping an eye out is great and can prevent issues.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless