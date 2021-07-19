Apple vs Google: iPhone and Android activations now split evenly in the US

Apple vs Google: iPhone and Android activations now split evenly in the US0
Android and iPhone account for 50% of smartphone activations each
Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reports that Android and iOS each accounted for 50% of new US smartphone activations during the second quarter, which ended in June 2021.
Apple’s share has surged in recent years. It reached a peak of 50% in the second quarter of 2020 following the second-generation iPhone SE launch and these latest numbers indicate that demand remains stable despite the lack of new models.
Long-term, Apple’s brand loyalty has only grown stronger. The data shared today shows that iPhone loyalty has risen by five percentage points in five years, whereas Android loyalty has remained flat.
Maintaining the 50/50 split moving forward could prove difficult for Apple. After all, it’s essentially the iPhone against every other Android manufacturer selling smartphones in the US.
But there are some things working in Apple’s favor. For one, the brand is currently experiencing an upgrade supercycle that’s expected to continue beyond 2021, meaning iPhone 13 sales should be strong.
At the same time, LG is weeks away from permanently exiting the smartphone business. The move means less competition for Apple. Some customers could also be tempted to switch to iPhone, taking its share even higher.
