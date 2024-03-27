The first-ever Apple Vision Pro discount is here, but likely not for long

Vision Pro





Apple's wildly overpriced first-gen Mixed Reality (MR) headset is... just a tiny little bit less expensive at the time of this writing at Woot, and don't worry, you won't have to put a pre-owned device on your face to save 150 bucks. Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling at $3,349 a pop, and yes, they come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

While Woot deals tend to generally be pretty time-sensitive, this particular offer is clearly unlike anything we've seen on the website before, which is why it's also limited to one purchase per customer. Technically, the unprecedented promotion is scheduled to expire in a month, although we highly doubt you'll get more than a couple of days to decide if the 256GB Vision Pro is right for you at its aforementioned reduced price.





We're not going to lie to you, this bad boy is still too expensive for its own good and should by no means be considered a smart buy or wise investment. But as impulse buys go, you could definitely do a lot worse than a device marketed as "the most ambitious product Apple has ever created."





That is, of course, if you can put together more than $3K without selling a kidney and if you make sure you carefully read our in-depth Apple Vision Pro review to understand exactly what this ambitious but far from mature first-generation product is and is not capable of.





Then again, if you do all that research, we're not certain this qualifies as an impulse buy anymore. Either way, you should probably at least entertain the notion of pulling the trigger here while you can if you're interested in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, or all of the above.

If you've been thinking about testing the "future of computing" for yourself but don't want to go bankrupt with a single tech purchase, you might be delighted to hear that the revolutionaryis on sale at a special price for the very first time today.