Here are the videos Apple released for the new 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air, and its amazing M1 Ultra chipset

Apple made some big announcements today during its virtual "Peek Performance" presentation. The first video we are showing you is one introducing the new Green color option for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (which means that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also included). Apple announced this just in time for St. Patrick's Day which takes place a week from this Thursday.

Some of these videos will appear as television advertisements as soon as tonight







We would bet some high currency Monopoly money that this video will be seen as a 30 second commercial on national television in the U.S. as soon as tonight. Over the background music, which is Oliver Malcolm's "The Jungle," a green iPhone 13 morphs into a jungle while the words "Now in Green" are seen on the screen. It might grab viewers' attention but the color probably looks better in real life than it does on video.











Apple also introduced the new iPhone SE (2022) model and it features the powerful A15 Bionic chip used on the iPhone 13 series. Apple did raise the base price to $429 from $399 and the base model includes 64GB of storage. The handset can also be ordered with 128GB or 256GB of storage in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.





While this is the first iPhone SE model to support 5G, Apple is giving you just half of the story as zippy fast mmWave signals will not be supported. Sub-6GHz 5G will work on the iPhone SE (2022) and that includes low and mid-band signals. Since mmWave 5G signals are extremely hard to find, iPhone SE (2022) users probably won't miss out on anything.











The video for the new iPhone SE (2022) starts out in a bus where a woman uses Touch ID to unlock her iPhone SE just as the bus revs up. The message here is that unlocking the iPhone SE (2022) unleashes its power. At the end of the ad, which also look like a 30-second television spot that you'll see while watching your favorite show as soon as tonight, Apple posts "The new iPhone SE. Love the Power. Love the Price."





Apple also unveiled a new iPad Air tablet at the event today and it features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The tablet is now powered by the 5nm M1 chip carrying 16 billion transistors and similar to the new iPhone SE, the tablet will support sub-6Hz 5G (although it will not work with mmWave signals).









The video that Apple released for the new iPad Air runs for 95 seconds which means that Apple should be able to carve a decent 30 second spot out of it. With the song "Boomerang" by Yebba playing in the background, the images are supposed to convey the feeling of speed which is what Apple is trying to sell with the M1 powered Apple iPad Air.





Pre-orders for both the iPhone SE (2022) and the iPad Air (2022) will be accepted starting this Friday March 11th. Orders for both devices will start shipping the following Friday, March 18th.

The Apple M1 Ultra chip is equipped with 114 billion transistors







The last video we want to include here is one for the latest Apple Silicon, the M1 Ultra. Typically, the higher the number of transistors packed in a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient it is. The A15 Bionic used to power the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone SE (2022) sports 15 billion transistors compared to the 16 billion found on each M1 SoC that drives the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Pro (2021).





The M1 Pro features 33.7 billion transistors and the M1 Max carries 57 billion. With the new M1 Ultra, Apple combined two M1 Max chipsets to create an SoC with 114 billion transistors. It features 20 CPU cores (16 of them high-performance), 64 GPU cores, and a 32 core neural engine.









The video Apple produced to promote the new chip shows six developers explaining how the M1 Ultra "changes the game".











And if you missed the entire event, or just want to see it again, you can view the video below.



