Big growth ahead for Apple TV+; Joker and other movies are now are sale for half price
This year, Apple expects its Services revenue to hit $50 billion. The company has had a goal of doubling the revenue generated from this unit from the $25 billion it collected in fiscal year 2016. Apple's goal to grow its Services business was a smart one since it came after iPhone sales had peaked in fiscal year 2015. Services revenue depends on the number of active iPhone units, close to 1 billion at last count. That's because many-not all-of the businesses in this division produce recurring revenue from subscriptions.
According to Seeking Alpha, BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon says that Apple TV+ could have 94.9 million subscribers worldwide by 2028. Compare that to the 27 million that subscribed to the streamer last year. Assuming that Apple doesn't change the pricing by then (and that is a big assumption), the service will generate $473.6 million in revenue in 2028. He sees the number of U.S. subscribers over the same period rising from 18 million to 42.7 million. According to the analyst, "The early nature of the content offering suggests that a wide range of potential penetration rates of the Apple device owner base should be assumed at this stage."
Speaking about streaming content, 9to5Toys notes that Apple has a sale on some red hot films including Joker. If you haven't seen this movie, which shows a different take on the genesis of Batman's most famous nemesis, you need to rent it ($5.99) or buy it ($9.99). Apple normally charges $19.99 to buy the movie which stars Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix. Other movies that are normally $19.99 that are currently on sale for $9.99 include:
Apple also has a 99 cent HD rental for the highly acclaimed movie Lady Bird. This film received a 99 score from Rotten Tomatoes and stars versatile actress Laurie Metcalf.
If you own an iOS device, there is plenty of outstanding content available to keep you busy.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):