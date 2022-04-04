 Apple TV+ sees a drastic jump in new users after Oscar win - PhoneArena

Apple

Apple TV+ sees a drastic jump in new users after Oscar win

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Apple TV+ sees a 25% jump in new users after Oscar win
Apple TV+ made history last week by becoming the first streaming service to win an Oscar in the all-important Best Picture category, and the award has boosted its subscriber numbers drastically by 25%, reports Variety

The award went to its CODA heartbreaker that follows the challenges of a deaf family with a hearing child, and the title has been watched three times more than in the week prior to its Oscar win. 

The co-production is actually a remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier that was filmed on location in the U.S., sharing a producer with the original movie. Apple snatched its distribution rights immediately after the world premiere on January 28, 2021, at the Sundance Film Festival, for a record for the event $25 million.

Apple has been paying exorbitant amounts for movie and TV series distribution or development since the inception of its TV+ streaming service, and the vision and investment of Apple's TV+ team finally paid off with this somewhat surprising Oscar winner. CODA grabbed two other 2022 Oscar awards, too, for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay. 

It's a watershed moment for streaming services, given that big movie festivals have been snubbing their originals for a while now, especially if they didn't have a theatrical release many months prior to the cameo on the streamer.


FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

