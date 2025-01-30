Apple tops the Most Admired Companies list again (for the 18th time!)



For an impressive 18th year in a row, Apple has claimed the top spot in the annual corporate reputation rankings, based on a survey of 3,380 executives, directors, and analysts. Amazon and Microsoft held steady in second and third place for the sixth consecutive year. Meanwhile, Nvidia climbed six spots to secure fourth place, thanks to its growing role in powering the generative AI boom.



Alphabet, Google's parent company, dropped two spots to land in 9th place this year, returning to its ranking from 2023. Meanwhile, there's plenty of movement in the media and entertainment sector. Disney slid slightly to No. 13, down from last year's 12th spot, while Netflix made a significant jump from 23rd to 15th.



The streaming giant's climb comes right after a solid earnings report, showing revenue hit $10.25 billion in Q4 – marking the first time Netflix has surpassed $10 billion in a single quarter.







Overall, the top 10 companies remain unchanged from last year, with one notable shift: Nvidia climbed even closer to the top three, nudging the others down a notch. Nvidia’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. After first appearing on the list in 2021, it now sits at No. 4, fueled by the massive demand for generative AI that its GPU chips have both met and accelerated.



And while it might seem like Nvidia became an overnight sensation, its success has been decades in the making – the company was founded back in 1993. The World’s Most Admired Companies list has been tracking its progress long before AI propelled it to a $3 trillion valuation.



That said, we'll have to wait and see how long Nvidia can maintain its position. Recently, the rise of DeepSeek – a Chinese AI company that created a ChatGPT rival – played a big part in knocking Nvidia off its throne as the world's most valuable company.



As for Apple, some (myself included) may point out that it’s been slow to jump on the AI bandwagon, but the confidence in its long-term strategy remains unshaken. After all, if that weren’t the case, it wouldn’t still be holding onto the top spot for yet another year, right?

The tech industry's growing focus on AI is clearly making waves, and a new report on the World's Most Admired Companies highlights just how much it's reshaping the scene.