Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple tops the Most Admired Companies list again (for the 18th time!)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Microsoft Amazon
A low-angle shot of a large, illuminated Apple logo on a wall inside an Apple Store.
The tech industry's growing focus on AI is clearly making waves, and a new report on the World's Most Admired Companies highlights just how much it's reshaping the scene.

The 27th edition of Fortune's World’s Most Admired Companies All-Stars list is here (subscription required), and once again, tech giants are leading the pack when it comes to reputation.
 
For an impressive 18th year in a row, Apple has claimed the top spot in the annual corporate reputation rankings, based on a survey of 3,380 executives, directors, and analysts. Amazon and Microsoft held steady in second and third place for the sixth consecutive year. Meanwhile, Nvidia climbed six spots to secure fourth place, thanks to its growing role in powering the generative AI boom.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, dropped two spots to land in 9th place this year, returning to its ranking from 2023. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of movement in the media and entertainment sector. Disney slid slightly to No. 13, down from last year’s 12th spot, while Netflix made a significant jump from 23rd to 15th.
 
The streaming giant’s climb comes right after a solid earnings report, showing revenue hit $10.25 billion in Q4 – marking the first time Netflix has surpassed $10 billion in a single quarter.


Overall, the top 10 companies remain unchanged from last year, with one notable shift: Nvidia climbed even closer to the top three, nudging the others down a notch. Nvidia’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. After first appearing on the list in 2021, it now sits at No. 4, fueled by the massive demand for generative AI that its GPU chips have both met and accelerated.
 
And while it might seem like Nvidia became an overnight sensation, its success has been decades in the making – the company was founded back in 1993. The World’s Most Admired Companies list has been tracking its progress long before AI propelled it to a $3 trillion valuation.
 
That said, we’ll have to wait and see how long Nvidia can maintain its position. Recently, the rise of DeepSeek – a Chinese AI company that created a ChatGPT rival – played a big part in knocking Nvidia off its throne as the world’s most valuable company.

As for Apple, some (myself included) may point out that it’s been slow to jump on the AI bandwagon, but the confidence in its long-term strategy remains unshaken. After all, if that weren’t the case, it wouldn’t still be holding onto the top spot for yet another year, right?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless