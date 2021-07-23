Apple set to remove popular emulator app iDOS 2 from the App Store for not following the guidelines

iDOS 2 is going to get removed from the App Store due to breaking the App Store guidelines

The letter received by Apple's Review Team states:

Li openly stated that the app's developers are aware of the app's potential to clash with rules about executable code. However, he stated that there are similar apps on the App Store, running JavaScript or Python code and that in principle, iDOS is no different. Li continues on to say there's no security risk since the user code is running inside an emulator within the app sandbox.







