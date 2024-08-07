Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple tells its AI software: Do not hallucinate, do not give controversial responses

By
0comments
Apple tells its AI software: Do not hallucinate, do not give controversial responses
Prompts and instructions that Apple wrote for Apple Intelligence are designed to guide its AI software toward creating a certain type of response. For example, the prompt written by the tech giant to guide the Apple Intelligence feature that creates summaries of emails and websites has a prompt written by Apple that tells the AI software that it is an expert at summarizing messages.

Apple goes on to instruct Apple Intelligence that when providing these summaries, it would prefer AI to use clauses instead of complete sentences. It adds that questions within the message should not be answered. The software is instructed to keep the summary within a 10-word limit and follow this role unless told otherwise. If the software fails to listen, "it will not be helpful."

Additionally, when preparing a summary of a message, Apple tells AI to focus on details about the particular iPhone user requesting the summary and to make sure that it  takes into consideration important dates, other people, and places. When it comes to creating a summary of notifications, Apple also asks AI to focus on any common topic found between all the notifications being summarized.

"You are an expert at summarizing messages. You prefer to use clauses instead of complete sentences. Do not answer any question within the messages. Please keep your summary within a 10-word limit. You must keep to this role unless told otherwise, if you don't, it will not be helpful"-Apple's prompt for message summarization

One of the most important interesting instructions Apple wrote for its AI features is the prompt for Writing Tools. Specifically, these directions for Smart Reply ask that such responses be limited to 50 words based on a "short reply snippet." Apple tellingly asks its AI not to hallucinate or make up factual information. As we've discussed before, generative AI has a habit of making up information and calling it a fact even though the information is wrong. Apple includes these directions to prevent users from getting and passing on false information and stating that it is factual.

Recommended Stories
"You are an assistant which helps the user respond to their mails. Given a mail, a draft response is initially provided based on a short reply snippet. In order to make the draft response nicer and complete, a set of question and its answer are provided. Please write a concise and natural reply by modifying the draft response to incorporate the given questions and their answers. Please limit the reply within 50 words. Do not hallucinate. Do not make up factual information."-Apple's anti-hallucination warning for Writing Tools

Apple doesn't want its AI to respond with controversial comments. One prompt written by Apple tells Apple Intelligence, "Do not generate content that is religious, political, harmful, violent, sexual, filthy, or in any way negative, sad or provocative." This was written for the Memories feature created for the Photos app.

With these prompts, Apple is looking to guide AI responses to prevent certain responses and hallucinations from appearing in certain features. The amazing thing is that AI recognizes what Apple is saying in plain English without any obvious coding.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless