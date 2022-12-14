Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Apple Support video shows how to quickly fix multple typing mistakes on iPad

Apple Tablets
Apple Support video shows how to quickly fix multple typing mistakes on iPad
So let's say that you're writing a document or a note on your iPad and you realize that every time you wrote your friend Tim's name, you accidentally typed Tom instead (so you're not close friends with him). Well, you can go through the entire document or note and manually correct every misspelling you find. But what if leaving even just one "Tom" on this document would be very embarrassing to you?

Apple Support recently disseminated a video showing iPad users how much easier a gaffe like this can be fixed using "find and replace." First, you need to make sure that your tablet is running iPadOS 16. If not, you need to update it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Once this is accomplished, go to the document or note and find the word you want to replace, which in this case is "Tom," and double-tap it. You'll see a bar popup above the word with several options. Tap on "Find Selection."



The next step is to tap on the magnifying glass icon above the virtual keyboard. A small popup menu will appear. Tap on Find & Replace; in the Replace field, type the word that you want to replace the chosen word with. In this case, since you're replacing Tom with Tim, type "Tim." Tap on Replace right above the keyboard and each time you see on the document or note the word you want to replace (again, in this case, "Tom") highlighted in yellow, tap on Replace. Each time you do this, the name Tom will be replaced with Tim. When you're done, tap on the word "Done" right above the keyboard.

And that is it. This is a quick and easy way to make corrections on your iPad without having to go through the erase and retype two-step every time you typed the wrong word, misspelled a word, got someone's name wrong, and more. So just remember this quick fix next time you need to make a correction to fix something that you've accidentally typed multiple times on your iPad.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless