Apple Support app comes to 118 new countries, three new languages added with update
1
The Apple Support app is now expanding its horizons to help people, receiving a major upgrade right now for iPhone and iPad, reports 9to5Mac. Starting today, the app will be available to users in 118 new regions, and three new languages of support have been added to it.
Apple is expanding the availability of its Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad. Here is the full list of the 118 new countries where you will now get access to the app:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, Iraq, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe
The Apple Support app offers you access to solutions for your Apple devices and services. From there, you can manage your subscriptions, reset your Apple ID password, and even talk with a real person to troubleshoot a bug or an issue you're having. You're also able to get step-by-step instructions on how to solve an issue yourself.
Apple Support app now available to 118 new regions, with support for three new languages
Apple is expanding the availability of its Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad. Here is the full list of the 118 new countries where you will now get access to the app:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, Iraq, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe
On top of that, three languages have also been added by Apple to the Support app. Those are Croatian, Greek, and Bulgarian. All in all, that now makes the Apple Support app available in 173 regions and in 31 languages. However, do keep in mind that certain features of the app or AppleCare+ plans are available in select countries or regions.
The Apple Support app offers you access to solutions for your Apple devices and services. From there, you can manage your subscriptions, reset your Apple ID password, and even talk with a real person to troubleshoot a bug or an issue you're having. You're also able to get step-by-step instructions on how to solve an issue yourself.
Things that are NOT allowed: