Apple commits to being carbon neutral across entire supply chain by 2030

by Joshua Swingle
Jul 21, 2020, 11:55 AM
Apple has been a carbon-neutral company for more than two years, but today the Cupertino-based corporation has announced a massive new commitment that will see its entire supply chain become 100% carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

Apple will reduce emissions across its supply chain by 75%


The so-called planet-size plan means that every Apple device sold across the world is eventually going to have a net-zero climate impact. That feat will be achieved through a number of initiatives including a reduction of emissions by 75%.

Making the latter possible looks set to be a low carbon product design centered around the increased use of low carbon and recycled materials in products. Helping with this process is an Apple robot called Dave that recovers key materials from the Taptic Engine.

Apple is also working on future innovations in product recycling and has plans for more energy-efficient product designs. Over the past 11 years, the average energy needed for products has decreased by 73%.

Helping further the efforts to reduce emissions will be the introduction of new ways to lower energy use. These will first be implemented at corporate facilities before being expanded to supply chain partners.

This is going to be backed up by an increased focus on renewable energy. Apple itself will remain at 100% renewable energy for its operations and the company has secured commitments from over 70 supply chain partners to use renewable energy.

Lastly, Apple says it’s supporting the development of the ‘first-ever direct carbon-free aluminum smelting process’ with investments and collaborations with two aluminum suppliers. It has also started implementing low carbon aluminum in the production process of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Carbon removal initiatives will offset the remaining 25%


To reach the all-important 100% carbon neutral goal by 2030, the remaining 25% of its emissions will be offset by the adoption of several carbon removal initiatives.

These include a fund to invest in the restoration and protection of forests and natural ecosystems globally. In partnership with Conservation International, Apple will also be helping to restore degraded savannas in Kenya and a vital mangrove ecosystem in Colombia, in addition to other projects.

