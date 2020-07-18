Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14

iOS Apple Android Google

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 18, 2020, 12:20 AM
Right now we are about eight weeks away from the launch of iOS 14 which Apple will push out with new features such as Android-styled widgets, the App Library (in place of an app drawer), picture-in-picture, new smaller UIs for Siri and for incoming phone calls, and more. The new iOS build will also include more emoji and Emojipedia on Friday published an early look at them.

Of the 117 new emoji coming to iOS and Android later this year, Apple decided to preview 13 of them. You can view what these will look like on iOS by taking a peek at the image found at the top of this article.

  • Dodo bird.
  • Russian-style Nesting Dolls.
  • Piñata.
  • Tamale.
  • Pinched Fingers.
  • Boomerang.
  • Ninja.
  • Coin.
  • Anatomical Heart.
  • Beaver.
  • Transgender Symbol.
  • Bubble Tea.
  • Lungs.
With the global pandemic still infecting people around the world, Apple will be adding new Memoji stickers with different colored face masks. If history repeats itself, we might see the new emoji surface with the release of iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2. That would seem like a decent guess considering that the last three major new emoji drops took place on iOS 13.2 (2019), iOS 12.1 (2018), and iOS 11.1 (2017).


Google says that in Android 11, some older designs are coming back to the animal section of the emoji keyboard. These will include the 2013 Turtle and the 2013 Frog. Updates have also been made to make Google's emoji lineup more compatible with Android's dark mode. If you're a member of the Android 11 beta program, you will get first crack at using these throwback emojis.


By the way, if you were wondering which of last year's new emojis was the most popular, the answer is the White Heart, followed by the Yawning Face, and the Brown Heart.

