Ahead of Tuesday's event, the Apple Store is running low on certain devices

With Apple's "Wonderlust" event taking place on Tuesday, Apple Store locations are trying to run the stocks of certain devices down prior to the release of new models. Store managers will have a conference call on Tuesday night following the event which is leading some to believe that some of the new products announced on Tuesday might be available at Apple Stores on Wednesday. Such a call on the day of an event is considered very rare.



















iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Plus, Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will likely follow the same timeline. After this Tuesday's event, which will kick off at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT, we expect pre-orders for the iPhone 15 Pro , and iPhone 15 Pro Max to begin on Friday, September 15th, with a September 22nd release date. Theand the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will likely follow the same timeline.





At this stage, we don't expect any surprises but you never know. Last year's introduction of the Dynamic Island certainly was a surprise although the design of the screen cutouts used for the feature was first leaked in January 2022. Still, no one knew how the two cutouts would be utilized until Apple showed off the Dynamic Island during the actual event. Will history repeat itself? Stay tuned! Tuesday is around the corner.



