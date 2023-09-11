Ahead of Tuesday's event, the Apple Store is running low on certain devices
With Apple's "Wonderlust" event taking place on Tuesday, Apple Store locations are trying to run the stocks of certain devices down prior to the release of new models. Store managers will have a conference call on Tuesday night following the event which is leading some to believe that some of the new products announced on Tuesday might be available at Apple Stores on Wednesday. Such a call on the day of an event is considered very rare.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted on X about inventories of certain Apple products in Apple Stores. The retail locations have low or no stock of the Apple Watch Ultra, Gurman said. The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be introduced at the "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday along with the Apple Watch Series 9. Inventories are also low for "watch bands, leather cases, MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12, 13 minis, Pro phones," writes Gurman.
Tweet from Mark Gurman
As we told you earlier today, Apple is training the reps at its stores to push USB-C charging accessories at checkout to help remind customers that the new iPhone 15 series will not work with their old Lightning cables. As Gurman says, Apple is telling its stores to "plan to push USB-C bricks" which are the charging adapters that plug into the wall.
After this Tuesday's event, which will kick off at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT, we expect pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max to begin on Friday, September 15th, with a September 22nd release date. The Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will likely follow the same timeline.
At this stage, we don't expect any surprises but you never know. Last year's introduction of the Dynamic Island certainly was a surprise although the design of the screen cutouts used for the feature was first leaked in January 2022. Still, no one knew how the two cutouts would be utilized until Apple showed off the Dynamic Island during the actual event. Will history repeat itself? Stay tuned! Tuesday is around the corner.
You can view the "Wonderlust" livestream via Apple's website, or the YouTube Apple channel.
