Update to Apple iPad adds a new feature allowing users to quickly browse the online Apple Store

The Apple Store app for iPadOS has been updated. Apple has added a new sidebar that allows a user to quickly shop by a specific product (Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch , Apple TV, AirPods HomePod mini, iPod touch, and AirTag) or by a certain activity (Shop, Sessions, For You, Search, Bag, and recent orders). The sidebar is found on the left side of the screen.





The update also adds support for virtual Today at Apple sessions that can teach you how to use and get the most out of your Apple devices and accessories. If users want to, they can have the sidebar hidden so that it won't appear on the screen.





Speaking of updates, today Apple dropped iOS 14.7 developer beta 1, iPadOS 14.7 developer beta 1, watchOS 7.6 developer beta 1, and tvOS developer beta 1. One new feature found on the iPhone and iPad after installing the developer beta allows users to set multiple timers on the HomePod using the Home app. Previously, setting timers on the smart speaker required that the user do this using Siri on HomePod, but that has changed.





With the update, when you go to HomePod settings in the Home app, there are options to set timers right there without having to use Siri to do so. In the Home app, you can give a certain timer a name, watch the timers countdown, and cancel one or all of them right from the Home app. But this is an unstable beta after all and not all of the features are available yet although Apple is reportedly working to make this official by the release of iOS 14.7.

