Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Apple steals Nothing's creative lead and Carl Pei isn't done talking to Tim Cook yet

Mladen M. Hoyss is the one that transfers to Cupertino.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Nothing
Carl Pei and Tim Cook.
Big Transfer in Big Tech! Mladen M. Hoyss, previously Software Creative Director at Nothing, is now a part of the Apple Design Team!

He announced the change via an X post himself, simply stating "New beginning at Apple" (plus the Cupertino company logo), and got Carl Pei, his former boss, to congratulate him:


Besides the "Congrats dude, proud of you!" praise that Carl Pei expresses, Nothing's CEO takes the opportunity to tease Apple's CEO and says to Tim Cook:

Let me know if you need any more product help.


In a 2023 interview, Mladen M. Hoyss, then Software Creative Director at Nothing, shared the company's vision for Nothing OS 2.0. He explained that from the outset, Nothing aimed to create a clean, minimal layer over Android – one that stripped away the visual clutter common on most smartphones. Hoyss criticized standard home screens as little more than scrollable pages of corporate logos, arguing that a true "home" should be more thoughtful and meaningful.

He also emphasized that Nothing would avoid making overblown promises, focusing instead on building stable, visually refined products. His comments underscored the company's broader goal: to rethink smartphone software by cutting through noise and focusing on purposeful design.

Image source – X - Apple steals Nothing&#039;s creative lead and Carl Pei isn&#039;t done talking to Tim Cook yet
Image source – X


"All the best brother – until our paths cross again", Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said to Hoyss, and the latter responded with "Until we run a marathon together".
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless