Apple steals Nothing's creative lead and Carl Pei isn't done talking to Tim Cook yet

Congrats dude, proud of you!@tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help https://t.co/2lC9xeX0Ai — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 20, 2025





Carl Pei

Big Transfer in Big Tech! Mladen M. Hoyss, previously Software Creative Director at Nothing, is now a part of the Apple Design Team!He announced the change via an X post himself, simply stating "New beginning at Apple" (plus the Cupertino company logo), and got Carl Pei , his former boss, to congratulate him:Besides the "Congrats dude, proud of you!" praise thatexpresses, Nothing's CEO takes the opportunity to tease Apple's CEO and says to Tim Cook In a 2023 interview, Mladen M. Hoyss, then Software Creative Director at Nothing, shared the company's vision for Nothing OS 2.0. He explained that from the outset, Nothing aimed to create a clean, minimal layer over Android – one that stripped away the visual clutter common on most smartphones. Hoyss criticized standard home screens as little more than scrollable pages of corporate logos, arguing that a true "home" should be more thoughtful and meaningful.He also emphasized that Nothing would avoid making overblown promises, focusing instead on building stable, visually refined products. His comments underscored the company's broader goal: to rethink smartphone software by cutting through noise and focusing on purposeful design."All the best brother – until our paths cross again", Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said to Hoyss, and the latter responded with "Until we run a marathon together".