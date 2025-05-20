Apple steals Nothing's creative lead and Carl Pei isn't done talking to Tim Cook yet
Mladen M. Hoyss is the one that transfers to Cupertino.
Big Transfer in Big Tech! Mladen M. Hoyss, previously Software Creative Director at Nothing, is now a part of the Apple Design Team!
He announced the change via an X post himself, simply stating "New beginning at Apple" (plus the Cupertino company logo), and got Carl Pei, his former boss, to congratulate him:
In a 2023 interview, Mladen M. Hoyss, then Software Creative Director at Nothing, shared the company's vision for Nothing OS 2.0. He explained that from the outset, Nothing aimed to create a clean, minimal layer over Android – one that stripped away the visual clutter common on most smartphones. Hoyss criticized standard home screens as little more than scrollable pages of corporate logos, arguing that a true "home" should be more thoughtful and meaningful.
"All the best brother – until our paths cross again", Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said to Hoyss, and the latter responded with "Until we run a marathon together".
Congrats dude, proud of you!@tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help https://t.co/2lC9xeX0Ai— Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 20, 2025
Besides the "Congrats dude, proud of you!" praise that Carl Pei expresses, Nothing's CEO takes the opportunity to tease Apple's CEO and says to Tim Cook:
Let me know if you need any more product help.
He also emphasized that Nothing would avoid making overblown promises, focusing instead on building stable, visually refined products. His comments underscored the company's broader goal: to rethink smartphone software by cutting through noise and focusing on purposeful design.
Image source – X
