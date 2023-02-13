Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices

Apple released updates for some of its mobile devices today including iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, and watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch. Which should we start with? Let's begin with iOS 16.3.1. Apple's release notes indicate that the update will exterminate a bug that caused iCloud settings to be unresponsive. Another issue fixed by the update is one that prevented Siri users requesting the Find My app from having that app open on the screen.







The iOS 16.3.1 update also adds some optimizations to Car Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Hopefully, this will stop the feature from getting set off by roller coaster riders, skiers , and others experiencing sharp movements unrelated to a car accident. Car Crash Detection uses sensors in the iPhone to detect when there has been an accident and rings an alarm. If the user fails to respond to the alert, Emergency SOS is triggered and emergency help is summoned.









To download and install iOS 16.3.1, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.





Next, let's take a look at the iPadOS 16.3.1 update. The changelist here includes a couple of the bug fixes included in iOS 16.3.1:





A bug that caused iCloud settings to be unresponsive is exterminated.



An issue that prevented Safari from opening the Find My app is fixed.







To download and install the update on your compatible iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update .





Lastly, we now take a look at the watchOS 9.3.1 update for the Apple Watch. There isn't much to discuss since the changelist merely says, "bug fixes and important security updates for your Apple Watch." What bug fixes? Apple doesn't say. What security vulnerabilities were patched? Again, we don't know.





To download and install the update directly from your timepiece, go to Settings > General > Software Update . If a software update is available, tap install and then follow the instructions on-screen.





Or, you can open the Apple Watch app on your phone. Tap My Watch , go to General > Software Update , then, if an update is available, tap Download and Install .





Even though there aren't any amazing features being added to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, it's always good to have the latest versions of the appropriate operating system installed.

