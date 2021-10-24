Notification Center

iOS Apple Camera

Apple video shows how you can create Hollywood quality effects using iPhone 13 Pro

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple video shows how you can create Hollywood quality effects using iPhone 13 Pro
Apple has released a new "Shot by iPhone 13 Pro" video that shows how the new iteration of Apple's premium phones gives you the ability to film videos using tools employed by Hollywood moviemakers. Cinematic Mode is an example of this as it adds depth of field to your videos while you're filming or afterward when editing the clips.

The video shows special effects that match anything shot for a big-budget sci-fi thriller, but in actuality were recorded on the iPhone 13 Pro. The special effects also were not generated by using computers. For example, the clouds seen in a scene were created by using pillow stuffing. Other effects, such as the ones used to show off Hyperspeed, were made using water and colored lights.

The video was shown on a large projection screen and the reflection off of an actor's helmet screen was recorded to make the scene look even more realistic. Also helping to sell the effect to the audience is the iPhone 13 Pro's improved abilities shooting video in a low-light environment.



To create the look of Outer Space and other planets, slides were projected on domes to give these "planets" a spherical look when the phone's camera is positioned around it. The "floating" effect of "anti-gravity" uses the rack focus capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro's Cinematic Mode to switch the viewer's attention between floating rocks and an astronaut.

You might never need all of the capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro just to take videos of your family vacation. But isn't it nice to know that you have them at your fingertips?

