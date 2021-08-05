Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Apple working on exclusive Apple services promotions for Apple Card users in the US

Iskra Petrova
Apple has now set up a new way of promoting its services to Apple Card owners in the US, reports 9to5Mac. The company has now started giving users promotions of services in the Wallet app, in a special section of the app with special offers.

Apple working on exclusive offers to Apple Card owners


The new feature was spotted by Mark Gurman on iOS 15 and the Wallet app. Currently, the promotion available was regarding a News+ offer; however, the link does not lead anywhere so it is possible it is still in development.

It seems the new feature is not only available to iOS 15 but it is also shown to Apple Card users in the US with iOS 14.

Until now, Apple Card users could benefit from exclusive benefits, but usually, these were related to other stores or services. Now, Cupertino is more aggressively promoting Apple News+ or possibly other Apple subscriptions in the future.

Apple News+ is a subscription for the News app, that allows you to read newspapers and magazine articles ad-free. The price of the subscription is $9.99 a month, giving you access to more than 300 titles, online and offline browsing, and even News+ audio stories for the week's best articles.

