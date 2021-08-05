Apple working on exclusive Apple services promotions for Apple Card users in the US

Apple working on exclusive Apple services promotions for Apple Card users in the US0
Apple working on exclusive offers to Apple Card owners
The new feature was spotted by Mark Gurman on iOS 15 and the Wallet app. Currently, the promotion available was regarding a News+ offer; however, the link does not lead anywhere so it is possible it is still in development.
Until now, Apple Card users could benefit from exclusive benefits, but usually, these were related to other stores or services. Now, Cupertino is more aggressively promoting Apple News+ or possibly other Apple subscriptions in the future.
Apple News+ is a subscription for the News app, that allows you to read newspapers and magazine articles ad-free. The price of the subscription is $9.99 a month, giving you access to more than 300 titles, online and offline browsing, and even News+ audio stories for the week's best articles.