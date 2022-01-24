Apple seeks patent on automatic transparency mode for AirPods Pro



According to TF International's highly reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo earbuds should be released later this year , perhaps during the third quarter. The major difference between your average garden variety pair of AirPods and the premium-priced Pro model is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC); the latter prevents ambient noise from getting mixed in with the streaming content heard via the Bluetooth-powered earbuds.

Apple files patent application for a way to turn on transparency mode automatically on AirPods Pro







But just in case you need to hear what's happening in the background while streaming music to your AirPods Pro, transparency mode will allow you to hear a car honking to alert you to get out of the way, a police siren in case you're being pulled over, or a friendly "hello" from a pal who has spotted you walking on the street. The problem with turning on the transparency mode is that it allows all background noise regardless of what it is.





But what if you could choose which sounds make it through to you via the transparency mode? That could improve your enjoyment of using the AirPods Pro knowing that the transparency mode will remain off until someone you selected is trying to talk to you, or an event takes place that needs your immediate action.







Apple has filed a patent application (via AppleInsider ) titled "Interrupt for noise-cancelling audio devices" that details a more selective method of letting in outside noise to be heard through your AirPods Pro. With the technology discussed in the patent application, a user will be able to determine in advance who is allowed to break through the ANC. As Apple states in the documentation, "For example, the user may desire to be interrupted by one or more pre-designated contacts that are identified at an associated electronic device as interrupt-authorized contacts, or by a person who speaks a designated keyword to the user."





In other words, the Active Noise Cancellation would remain in effect until people authorized by the user start talking. The voice of the other person could be recognized, or that person's name could be mentioned by the user, or both the user and the contact could devise a specific password that would flip on transparency mode.





The patent also notes that the user can train the system to recognize certain important sounds that you would want to hear right away "such as police or ambulance sirens, or smoke or fire alarms." It is like having transparency mode set on "automatic."

Fitness tracking could be coming to the AirPods Pro 2











Other possible changes for the AirPods Pro 2 include the addition of new sensors that will allow the device to perform some type of fitness tracking. Also expected is a new chip that will make it easier for the wearables to connect with other devices. And Apple is reportedly looking at a way to use the AirPods Pro 2 as

There are other differences between the AirPods and AirPods Pro besides the latter offering ANC. For example, the "Pro" variant includes the ability for the user to enjoy a customizable fit. Ironically, the third-generation AirPods offer longer battery life than the AirPods Pro but we expect that to change with the AirPods Pro 2. We also could see the new premium version of the earbuds feature a new design, possibly dropping the iconic and recognizable stem from the device. This might make the AirPods Pro 2 look like some of the earbuds manufactured by competitor's not to mention Apple's own Beats Fit Pro.Other possible changes for the AirPods Pro 2 include the addition of new sensors that will allow the device to perform some type of fitness tracking. Also expected is a new chip that will make it easier for the wearables to connect with other devices. And Apple is reportedly looking at a way to use the AirPods Pro 2 as a device to measure certain health metrics just as the Apple Watch now does.





The patent application was originally filed by Apple with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last July.

