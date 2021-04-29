Apple adds a new tool that speeds up and narrows down your App Store searches
A tweet disseminated from the official App Store Twitter account states that Apple has launched search suggestions in its iOS app storefront. Apple says that with this new feature, "Select (or deselect) multiple suggestions to refine your search so you can find even more amazing apps and games." The feature rolled out on Thursday in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, and Australia.
Not all searches will lead to multiple suggestions but what you will see all of the time are ads right underneath the search suggestions. These ads are related to the original search term. For example, when we searched for News, an ad for the Opera News app popped up.
App Store search suggestion could end up being a time saving app discovery tool, or others just might see it as another opportunity for Apple to sell advertisements. Every one will have their own opinion based on their personal experience with the tool. Still, it does speed things up when you know exactly what kind of apps you're looking for by suggestion the places you want to search for apps.