Apple rumor: Monday to reveal updates to Safari, Health, Maps, and iMessage

This coming Monday, Apple will kickoff its annual WWDC event and for the second consecutive year the developers conference will be held online because of the pandemic. The most important part of WWDC is the Keynote during which we will hear about new features for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. The Keynote will begin at 10 am PDT which is also 1 pm EDT.









Wall Street Journal about Apple's Walled Garden. In her tweet, Stern said that big updates will be announced Monday to web browser Safari, the Health and Maps apps, and the iMessage app. With Apple's latest focus on privacy, any change to Safari is expected to focus on making the browser more private.



Of course, next week at WWDC the walls will get even higher. I hear there are big updates coming to Safari, Health, Maps and iMessage at WWDC next week. — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 4, 2021

Today, Wall Street Journal writer Joanna Stern disseminated a tweet related to a story she wrote in today'sabout Apple's Walled Garden. In her tweet, Stern said that big updates will be announced Monday to web browser Safari, the Health and Maps apps, and the iMessage app. With Apple's latest focus on privacy, any change to Safari is expected to focus on making the browser more private.

Stern says that Apple Maps doesn't need to work on adding new features as much as it needs to expand the features it does have to more places. For example, last year Apple added a new feature to Maps that improves routing for those riding a bicycle although it is offered only in a limited number of cities.





Apple has been promoting some kind of tie up between iMessages and Memoji which is something that we might see discussed at WWDC 2021. "Send with effect" Apple has been saying, which hints at some type of integration between certain features and Apple's well-regarded messaging app. As for the Health app, an unknown tipster, claiming to have seen iOS 15, said that the Health app will add food tracking capabilities that can keep tabs on what you are consuming every day.





This same tipster says that there will be new notification settings and we've heard talk that depending on a user's status, he/she will receive specific audio signals when a notification has been received. Depending on the user's status, automatic replies can be sent.







Monday is the big day when we get our first official look at iOS 15. Keep checking in right here for the latest rumors and leaks over the weekend and on Monday when the cat is let out of the bag. Check out all of the things that we expect Apple to announce on Monday by tapping on this leak