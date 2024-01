Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released

iOS 17 .3 update also comes with the Collaborative Apple Music Playlist.

If you're an iPhone owner, you might be looking forward to installing iOS 17 .3 for a couple of reasons. One, the Stolen Device Protection feature coming in the new iOS build will make it harder for someone to steal your device. With this feature, your iPhone will detect whether it is away from home or work and demand that Face ID or Touch ID be used to verify the identity of the person requesting that certain tasks be done. The.3 update also comes with the Collaborative Apple Music Playlist.





According to Apple .3 will be released the week of January 22nd which is the week starting next Monday. The information was listed in a footnote in an Apple Newsroom story about the upcoming release of the Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper which reportedly needs.3 to install.









With the Stolen Device Protection feature, the following tasks will require Face ID or Touch ID to verify the identity of the person using the phone: