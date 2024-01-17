Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
If you're an iPhone owner, you might be looking forward to installing iOS 17.3 for a couple of reasons. One, the Stolen Device Protection feature coming in the new iOS build will make it harder for someone to steal your device. With this feature, your iPhone will detect whether it is away from home or work and demand that Face ID or Touch ID be used to verify the identity of the person requesting that certain tasks be done. The iOS 17.3 update also comes with the Collaborative Apple Music Playlist.
According to Apple, iOS 17.3 will be released the week of January 22nd which is the week starting next Monday. The information was listed in a footnote in an Apple Newsroom story about the upcoming release of the Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper which reportedly needs iOS 17.3 to install.
With the Stolen Device Protection feature, the following tasks will require Face ID or Touch ID to verify the identity of the person using the phone:
- Viewing/using passwords or passkeys saved in iCloud Keychain
- Applying for a new Apple Card
- Viewing an Apple Card virtual card
- Turning off Lost Mode
- Erasing all content and settings
- Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet
- Using payment methods saved in Safari
- Using your iPhone to set up a new device
In addition to using biometrics to verify your identity, the new feature will delay certain tasks by an hour before completing them. This is done to give the victim of an iPhone theft time to realize that his/her phone has been stolen and to call Apple to prevent any changes from taking place. Tasks that require Face ID or Touch ID and will be delayed one hour include:
- Changing your Apple ID password
- Updating select Apple ID account security settings, including adding or removing a trusted device, trusted phone number, Recovery Key, or Recovery Contact
- Changing your iPhone passcode
- Adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID
- Turning off Find My
- Turning off Stolen Device Protection
As we said, iOS 17.3 will include Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music. This feature, which was delayed after being removed on iOS 17.2, allows others to help create a playlist for your Apple Music account by giving them the ability to add songs, delete songs, and change the order of the tunes on the list. Emojis can be shared in the Now Playing interface to react to song choices.
Starting next Monday, you can check to see if the iOS 17.3 update has arrived by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
