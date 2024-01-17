Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released

With the Stolen Device Protection feature, the following tasks will require Face ID or Touch ID to verify the identity of the person using the phone:

Viewing/using passwords or passkeys saved in iCloud Keychain

Applying for a new Apple Card

Viewing an Apple Card virtual card

Turning off Lost Mode

Erasing all content and settings

Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet

Using payment methods saved in Safari

Using your iPhone to set up a new device

In addition to using biometrics to verify your identity, the new feature will delay certain tasks by an hour before completing them. This is done to give the victim of an iPhone theft time to realize that his/her phone has been stolen and to call Apple to prevent any changes from taking place. Tasks that require Face ID or Touch ID and will be delayed one hour include:



