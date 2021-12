Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features

New features and bug fixes coming with the watchOS 8.3 update



New tvOS improvements coming in the tvOS 15.2 update

Siri now supports more languages. Dutch and French are now supported in Belgium, as is Russian in Russia, and French, German, and Italian in Switzerland.

Apple is adding aerial panoramas of Iceland and Scotland as new screen savers.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple released the latest updates for its watchOS and tvOS. If you own an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, an Apple TV 4K, or an Apple TV HD, you can download the latest updates from Apple.In its release notes for watchOS 8.3, Apple noted that the new update fixes a bug in the Mindfulness app, which lets the watch send notifications during an active mindfulness session.The watchOS 8.3 update enables your Apple Watch to use an Apple Music Voice Plan, which is Apple's newest subscription plan for Apple Music and gives access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music by using Siri for $4.99/month.With the watchOS 8.3 update, your Apple Watch also receives the App Privacy Report feature. Now you can see details about your apps' activity and the data they are gathering right on your Apple Watch.The watchOS 8.3 update introduces Assistive Touch to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. If you use one of these Apple Watches, you can now use hand gestures to control your smartwatch.The tvOS 15.2 update includes performance and stability improvements and introduces a few new features.The new tvOS 15.2 comes with Photos Memories, a new interactive interface for the Photos app. Photos Memories gives you a new way to see your photos on your TV. You can now choose new animations, transition styles, and collages for your photos. Apple Music users will hear songs based on expert recommendations and on what is displayed in their images and videos.Additionally, with the latest tvOS 15.2 update, the Apple TV app now has a Store feature that lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV series. This update also adds the Apple Music Voice Plan to your Apple TV.Other minor features include: