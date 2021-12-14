Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features

Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features0
New features and bug fixes coming with the watchOS 8.3 update
In its release notes for watchOS 8.3, Apple noted that the new update fixes a bug in the Mindfulness app, which lets the watch send notifications during an active mindfulness session.
The watchOS 8.3 update enables your Apple Watch to use an Apple Music Voice Plan, which is Apple's newest subscription plan for Apple Music and gives access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music by using Siri for $4.99/month.
The watchOS 8.3 update introduces Assistive Touch to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. If you use one of these Apple Watches, you can now use hand gestures to control your smartwatch.
New tvOS improvements coming in the tvOS 15.2 update
The tvOS 15.2 update includes performance and stability improvements and introduces a few new features.
Additionally, with the latest tvOS 15.2 update, the Apple TV app now has a Store feature that lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV series. This update also adds the Apple Music Voice Plan to your Apple TV.
Other minor features include:
- Siri now supports more languages. Dutch and French are now supported in Belgium, as is Russian in Russia, and French, German, and Italian in Switzerland.
- Apple is adding aerial panoramas of Iceland and Scotland as new screen savers.