Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features
Apple released the latest updates for its watchOS and tvOS. If you own an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, an Apple TV 4K, or an Apple TV HD, you can download the latest updates from Apple.

New features and bug fixes coming with the watchOS 8.3 update


In its release notes for watchOS 8.3, Apple noted that the new update fixes a bug in the Mindfulness app, which lets the watch send notifications during an active mindfulness session.

The watchOS 8.3 update enables your Apple Watch to use an Apple Music Voice Plan, which is Apple's newest subscription plan for Apple Music and gives access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music by using Siri for $4.99/month.

With the watchOS 8.3 update, your Apple Watch also receives the App Privacy Report feature. Now you can see details about your apps' activity and the data they are gathering right on your Apple Watch.

The watchOS 8.3 update introduces Assistive Touch to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. If you use one of these Apple Watches, you can now use hand gestures to control your smartwatch.


New tvOS improvements coming in the tvOS 15.2 update


The tvOS 15.2 update includes performance and stability improvements and introduces a few new features.

The new tvOS 15.2 comes with Photos Memories, a new interactive interface for the Photos app. Photos Memories gives you a new way to see your photos on your TV. You can now choose new animations, transition styles, and collages for your photos. Apple Music users will hear songs based on expert recommendations and on what is displayed in their images and videos.

Additionally, with the latest tvOS 15.2 update, the Apple TV app now has a Store feature that lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV series. This update also adds the Apple Music Voice Plan to your Apple TV.
Other minor features include:
  • Siri now supports more languages. Dutch and French are now supported in Belgium, as is Russian in Russia, and French, German, and Italian in Switzerland.
  • Apple is adding aerial panoramas of Iceland and Scotland as new screen savers.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
by Poweradd,  0
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote
Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker
-$20
Best phones under $200 - updated December 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best phones under $200 - updated December 2021
Oppo's smart Air Glass eyewear unveiled with a tiny projector, navigation and translation features
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Oppo's smart Air Glass eyewear unveiled with a tiny projector, navigation and translation features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless