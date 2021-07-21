Apple makes a rare move and releases iPadOS 14.7 on a different day than iOS 14.7

Just the other day, Apple released iOS 14.7, and today the tech giant dropped the version of the update developed for the iPad. According to the release notes, iPadOS 14.7 will allow two Apple Card users to share one account with a combined credit limit. With the update, HomePod users will be able to manage timers on the device using the Home app.





The Podcast library will give users the ability to ability to choose a view of all podcasts or only those shows that are being followed. The update exterminates a bug that accidentally removed the Share Playlist menu option from Apple Music. Other bugs improved by iPadOS 14.7 include:





One that unexpectedly stops Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback.

Another that showed invalid information on a braille display when composing an email message.

One that skipped audio when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with iPad.

To install iPadOS 14.7 on your iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update . Typically, Apple usually releases new iOS and iPadOS builds on the same day. It isn't clear why Apple broke with tradition with this iPadOS update.



