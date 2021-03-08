You'll feel more secure about the Safari browser if you install today's iPhone and iPad updates
Apple iPhone users await the release of iOS 14.5 which includes the App Tracker Transparency feature. With this feature, users are by default not allowed to be tracked by third-party apps for the purpose of plying them with advertisements. While most iPhone users would most likely prefer not to be bombarded by ads, there are some who find it easier to allow themselves to be tracked so that they can receive ads and learn more about a product including pricing. Those users will have to opt-in to continue being tracked.
According to the company, the security patch in iOS 14.4.1 fixes a vulnerability in WebKit; the latter is the open source browser engine that powers Safari, Google Chrome, and many other mobile browsers. According to Apple, the patch was disseminated for the iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and the seventh-generation iPod touch. The patch is designed to take care of a memory corruption issue. On the support.apple.com website, Apple posted the following:
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research.
You can install the update on your iPhone by going to Settings > Software Update. Similar updates to iPadOS 14.4.1 and watchOS 7.3.2 were also released today by Apple. The Apple Watch doesn't have a native browser, but if someone sends you a link to a website, you can access the internet from your wrist.