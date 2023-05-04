If you love mobile games, you'll want to view this video from Apple multiple times

One of the best moves Apple CEO Tim Cook ever made was to focus on the Services unit. By one estimate, there are over 1.5 billion active iPhone units worldwide and that is a huge number of potential subscribers. The Services unit, includes money makers such as the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, iCloud, Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple One, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and more. Several of these are subscription services that take in recurring monthly payments from subscribers.





Apple , which today reported record quarterly Services revenue of $20.91 billion , has released what will be a 30-second television commercial for Apple Arcade. The point of the ad is "No matter the time, place, or situation, you’re just a tap away from the most fun place on your phone. Because wherever you are, Apple Arcade is open." And in this commercial, we see a woman parked in a car in a deserted parking lot waiting to pick up her child from school. Looking to kill some time, she opens the Apple Arcade app.











As the song "Let's Play" by Kullah is heard in the background, the woman is totally immersed in the games she is playing on her phone. Characters from these games end up in her car and some, like Ninja Turtle Raphael, are in the driver's seat. Things return to normal for a second when a school security guard suspiciously looks through the window of the car. But once he moves on, the car itself becomes animated, growing legs and bouncing all over the place.





Finally, all of these characters get sucked into the mother's phone except for one Angry Bird who might be angry because he hits the car window while trying to escape. This coincides with the daughter opening the rear passenger car door as she is out of school for the day. And as the pair drives away, we see the tagline: "Wherever you are, Apple Arcade is open."





Now Apple, I generally like your ads, and 2013's Christmas spot "Misunderstood," about the young kid ignoring his family during Christmas only to show why he really was using his iPhone all of the time, is one of the most spectacular commercials of all time. But let's look at this ad. Why is the parking lot of this school so empty? And why did the little girl have to walk to her mom's car by herself without a teacher or security guard escorting her back? Anyway, you'll surely see this ad for Arcade running on your television or streaming device soon as the second round of the NBA and NHL playoffs are underway.



