Apple releases iOS 16.5.1; update patches two security flaws and fixes a popular iPhone accessory

Apple today released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 which include a security patch to fix a vulnerability (CVE-2023-32434) that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. In other words, someone exploiting this vulnerability could have had access to all of the personal data you have stored on your iPhone or iPad. For that alone, installing the update is something that you need to do pretty quickly. Apple is aware of reports that this vulnerability was actively exploited on iPhone and iPad models running iOS 15.6 or earlier.





The update also patches a vulnerability (CVE-2023-32439) found in WebKit. For those unaware, WebKit is Apple's own browser kit that is used on Safari and other third-party iOS browsers. The security issue is described as one that could lead to arbitrary code execution which could allow a malicious attacker to hack your iPhone and steal your data. Once again, Apple is aware of reports that this flaw has been actively exploited.









CVE stands for common vulnerabilities and exposures and the CVE numbers are used to track, catalog, and define software security flaws. Because both of the aforementioned issues might have been actively exploited, you shouldn't overlook this update even if it is not a major release.









Another issue fixed with iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 is one that we first discussed slightly over a month ago when we told you that iOS 16.5 had broken a popular Apple accessory : the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter. The accessory includes a USB-A port that will allow you to hook up compatible accessories to the iPhone and iPad, and a Lightning port for charging either device. Both ports were broken with the iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates. The dongle connects to your iPhone or iPad via the Lightning port on both devices and is available for $39 from the online Apple Store.



