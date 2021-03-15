If you don't mind the risk, iOS 14.5 Beta 4 can be installed on your iPhone today

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 15, 2021, 4:40 PM
Are you looking forward to the iOS 14.5 update? The final version of the update is expected to be released this spring, which starts on March 20th. But if you can't wait, we can tell you that both the iOS 14.5 Developer Beta 4 and Public Beta 4 have been disseminated today and if you want to take the risk, you could have this update on your iPhone in minutes. First, let's discuss why you might be really excited about this build.

For you mask wearers out there, you know what a pain in the butt it is trying to unlock your iPhone when Face ID can't work because your, well, face is blocked by a mask. And who wants to take the time to punch in a Passcode. With iOS 14.5, Apple will introduce a solution that it should have released months ago. Those with an unlocked Apple Watch on their wrist will have their identity considered to be verified and their handset will be unlocked. This feature alone might be worth the risk to some of you out there. What is that risk? Beta versions of operating systems are typically not stable. If you use your iPhone as your daily driver, certain apps that you need for your job might not work correctly and your handset could take a hit in the battery life department.


We would suggest that you wait for the stable version of iOS 14.5 to drop instead of taking a chance with the Beta version. However, if you must update now, you can start the process by going to beta.apple.com and tapping the "Sign In" link at the top right corner of the website. Use your Apple ID to sign in, agree to the terms of service, download the Beta profile and activate it. If you do decide to install the Beta software, make sure you back up your data first using Time Machine. You can choose to leave the Public Beta program at any time in which case you will continue to run the Public Beta until the public version (the stable final version) is ready to be installed.

Other features coming with iOS 14.5 include App Tracking Transparency (ATT). Apple will ask whether you want to opt-in to be tracked by third party apps to receive ads. Most iOS users will probably prefer to be excluded by default. A small number of iPhone users might appreciate the convenience of seeing online ads for a product that they are interested in buying. With iOS 14.5, Apple Music subscribers can add songs to their queue using swipe gestures, and there will be new pop-up menus available. The update also adds 200 new emoji although that is not necessarily a good recent to install the Beta.

Developers and Public Beta testers can download iOS 14.5 Developer Beta 4 or Public Beta 4 OTA by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The build number for the update is 18E5178a. 

