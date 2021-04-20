Apple could announce Podcast+ subscription service at today's event
Podcasts+ will reportedly let users compensate hosts directly
According to independent reports from WSJ and Recode’s Peter Kafka, Apple is gearing up to formally announce its long-rumored subscription service centered around podcasts at today’s event alongside the new iPad Pro.
There’s no word at the moment about how much it’ll cost or even when it’ll be available, but WSJ reports that the service will allow users to compensate podcast hosts directly.
There’s a good chance Apple may announce a move into producing exclusive original podcast content for the service too, much like Spotify. However, this wasn’t mentioned in either report and is purely speculation at this stage.