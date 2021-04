Apple could announce Podcast+ subscription service at today's event

Podcasts+ will reportedly let users compensate hosts directly

Recode

WSJ

Apple Music, Apple One, Apple Arcade… The list of subscription services offered by Apple is quite long and later today the Silicon Valley-based company could unveil another offering — Apple Podcasts+.According to independent reports fromand’s Peter Kafka , Apple is gearing up to formally announce its long-rumored subscription service centered around podcasts at today’s event alongside the new iPad Pro The new product is expected to be called ‘Apple Podcasts+’ and will reportedly be integrated directly into the existing Apple Podcasts app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.There’s no word at the moment about how much it’ll cost or even when it’ll be available, butreports that the service will allow users to compensate podcast hosts directly.There’s a good chance Apple may announce a move into producing exclusive original podcast content for the service too, much like Spotify. However, this wasn’t mentioned in either report and is purely speculation at this stage.If Apple is really planning to announce a subscription Podcasts+ service at today’s event, it won’t be long until we have the full details. The Apple Event kicks off at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST and can be watched live on PhoneArena