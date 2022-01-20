Apple Podcasts now has a "Listen With" section with recommendations from famous people

The new "Listen With" collection is now available

In the new section, podcast listeners will discover find new show recommendations, with an explanation from Jay on the reasons why he has decided to feature a specific show. Additionally, this section of the Podcasts app also has quick access to Shetty's On Purpose podcast. This means that as a new famous person publishes an entry there, such recommendations will appear.







Apple also has a set of stats for its Podcasts paid subscriptions feature



One in five podcasts with subscriptions have converted more than 10% of listeners into paid subscribers

Early access and exclusive content converts the most listeners into subscribers

Among the top 50 podcasts with subscriptions, total audience size increased on average four weeks after launching a paid tier

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up