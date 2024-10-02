Apple Podcasts adds new series-centric features
Up Next:
Apple Podcasts has long reigned as the go-to podcast app, but it recently slipped from the top spot to third place. However, now, the tech giant is rolling out new features and updates to its Podcasts app that might help it reclaim its crown.
Apple Podcasts is shaking things up with the introduction of a new Series category and Series Essentials. Plus, it is launching a brand-new Top Series chart that showcases the top 100 series, marking the first chart ever dedicated to series shows.
The new Series category is designed to help listeners dive into shows they'll really enjoy. Meanwhile, Series Essentials, put together by Apple Podcasts editors, will spotlight one standout series each month that truly embodies the category. Kicking things off is Ghost Story, an original limited series from Wondery and Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios.
During its spotlight month, each Series Essentials pick will be showcased ad-free in its entirety on Apple Podcasts.
I think launching a dedicated section for series is a savvy strategy for Apple Podcasts, especially since its main competitors, YouTube and Spotify, haven't introduced a similar category yet. By providing something unique, Apple could regain its top spot in the podcasting world.
Apple Podcasts has millions of shows available for free. Still, some publishers also offer premium content, including shows, episodes, and channels that require a monthly or annual subscription. The Podcasts app is compatible with all Apple devices – like the iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and CarPlay – so you can keep the conversation flowing whether you're driving, jogging, or cooking. Plus, you can download shows to your Apple Podcasts library and enjoy them offline.
Apple Podcasts puts the spotlight on series
Apple Podcasts is shaking things up with the introduction of a new Series category and Series Essentials. Plus, it is launching a brand-new Top Series chart that showcases the top 100 series, marking the first chart ever dedicated to series shows.
According to Apple, series shows dominate the lists for most-shared and top new programs every year. Just like Apple Podcasts' other charts, the Top Series will be refreshed regularly to keep things current.
Top Series chart will show the top 100 series. | Image credit – Apple
The new Series category is designed to help listeners dive into shows they'll really enjoy. Meanwhile, Series Essentials, put together by Apple Podcasts editors, will spotlight one standout series each month that truly embodies the category. Kicking things off is Ghost Story, an original limited series from Wondery and Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios.
During its spotlight month, each Series Essentials pick will be showcased ad-free in its entirety on Apple Podcasts.
Serialized podcasts are some of the most impactful shows in podcasting, featuring captivating voice talent and best-in-class writing and sound design. They are the stories we can't stop thinking about and are talking about even years later. We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible catalog with a new Top Series chart, Series category, and Series Essentials on Apple Podcasts, making it easier for listeners to discover their next favorite show.
– Ben Cave, Apple's global head of Podcasts, October 2024
I think launching a dedicated section for series is a savvy strategy for Apple Podcasts, especially since its main competitors, YouTube and Spotify, haven't introduced a similar category yet. By providing something unique, Apple could regain its top spot in the podcasting world.
Apple Podcasts has millions of shows available for free. Still, some publishers also offer premium content, including shows, episodes, and channels that require a monthly or annual subscription. The Podcasts app is compatible with all Apple devices – like the iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and CarPlay – so you can keep the conversation flowing whether you're driving, jogging, or cooking. Plus, you can download shows to your Apple Podcasts library and enjoy them offline.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: