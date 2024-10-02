Apple Podcasts adds new series-centric features

– Ben Cave, Apple's global head of Podcasts, October 2024

The new Series category is designed to help listeners dive into shows they'll really enjoy. Meanwhile, Series Essentials, put together by Apple Podcasts editors, will spotlight one standout series each month that truly embodies the category. Kicking things off is Ghost Story, an original limited series from Wondery and Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios.During its spotlight month, each Series Essentials pick will be showcased ad-free in its entirety on Apple Podcasts.I think launching a dedicated section for series is a savvy strategy for Apple Podcasts, especially since its main competitors, YouTube and Spotify, haven't introduced a similar category yet. By providing something unique, Apple could regain its top spot in the podcasting world.Apple Podcasts has millions of shows available for free. Still, some publishers also offer premium content, including shows, episodes, and channels that require a monthly or annual subscription. The Podcasts app is compatible with all Apple devices – like the iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and CarPlay – so you can keep the conversation flowing whether you're driving, jogging, or cooking. Plus, you can download shows to your Apple Podcasts library and enjoy them offline.