Apple Pages, Keynote, and Numbers get their first update in six months

Apple Pages, Keynote, and Numbers get their first update in six months0
Yes, finally an update for iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, Numbers)
First, let's look into the word processing app Pages. The app has now gained the possibility to publish directly to Apple Books with file sizes up to 2GB - writers out there, congratulations! Additionally, you also get more options for adding page numbers and setting the font size in the app as well.
On iOS, the Pages app gets new quick launch actions from the app icon: you can see those with a long press on the icon. This new feature allows you to create a new document right from the home screen and saves you a few taps when a new writing idea has just popped up in your head.
But that's not all for this update. Numbers, Apple's spreadsheet app, has now gained the feature to capture snapshots of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden values. You can adjust font size up to two decimal places with the new update as well.
Another thing that both Numbers and Pages have gotten is more VoiceOver controls. Pages can now read comments added to the text and track changes made on it, while numbers can create formulas and fill cells thanks to the accessibility feature.
Keynote, on the other hand, can now enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%. And yea, the font size change is present here as well.
The apps will update automatically to version 12.0, but you can also go to the App Store and update them manually if you want. These three apps are included with any iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and they are free pre-installed apps.
Things that are NOT allowed: