 Apple Pages, Keynote, and Numbers get their first update in six months - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple Apps

Apple Pages, Keynote, and Numbers get their first update in six months

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Apple Pages, Keynote, and Numbers get their first update in six months
Apple has just released the first update in six months to its iWork suite of apps, which include Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, reports AppleInsider. Let's see what new features and tweaks those have gained with the new update.

Yes, finally an update for iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, Numbers)


First, let's look into the word processing app Pages. The app has now gained the possibility to publish directly to Apple Books with file sizes up to 2GB - writers out there, congratulations! Additionally, you also get more options for adding page numbers and setting the font size in the app as well.

On iOS, the Pages app gets new quick launch actions from the app icon: you can see those with a long press on the icon. This new feature allows you to create a new document right from the home screen and saves you a few taps when a new writing idea has just popped up in your head.

But that's not all for this update. Numbers, Apple's spreadsheet app, has now gained the feature to capture snapshots of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden values. You can adjust font size up to two decimal places with the new update as well.

Another thing that both Numbers and Pages have gotten is more VoiceOver controls. Pages can now read comments added to the text and track changes made on it, while numbers can create formulas and fill cells thanks to the accessibility feature.

Keynote, on the other hand, can now enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%. And yea, the font size change is present here as well.

The apps will update automatically to version 12.0, but you can also go to the App Store and update them manually if you want. These three apps are included with any iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and they are free pre-installed apps.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

WhatsApp update will restrict your ability to save media in disappearing chats
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp update will restrict your ability to save media in disappearing chats
Vote now: Are you excited about the Sony Xperia 1 IV?
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Vote now: Are you excited about the Sony Xperia 1 IV?
New report indicates Apple has made stalking easier and cheaper with AirTags
by Iskra Petrova,  1
New report indicates Apple has made stalking easier and cheaper with AirTags
Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile for iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile for iOS and Android
All games coming to Apple Arcade in April
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
All games coming to Apple Arcade in April
Samsung reportedly decides where the fingerprint scanner will go on the 5G Galaxy Fold 4
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung reportedly decides where the fingerprint scanner will go on the 5G Galaxy Fold 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless