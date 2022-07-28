Apple looking to hire engineers for its third Israeli R&D site for Mac chips

Apple is going two open a third development center in Israel, which will be dedicated to making M-series chips for Mac computers and iPads, per the Times of Israel





The Cupertino giant's intentions were revealed after recruiter Elad Wertheimer posted on LinkedIn that Apple is planning to open a new development site in Jerusalem and is looking for chip engineers. They will participate in Israel-based flagship projects, specifically the development of Mac processors.





Apple opened its first site in Israel in Herzliya in 2015, a few years after taking over the Israeli flash-memory startup Anobit . The company also acquired 3D sensing Israeli company PrimeSense in 2013 . There is also an R&D center in Haifa’s Matam high-tech park which welcomed 100 employees who were laid off by Texas Instruments.





Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji, who is from Haifa, played a key part in setting up R&D centers in Israel, which employ around 2,000 people. Srouji had previously worked at Intel and IBM. He joined Apple in 2008 and was initially tasked with the development of iPhone chips. In 2015, he was given a leadership role and now leads the team that makes chips for Apple products. Some of those team members reside in Israel.





The Israel teams contributed greatly to the development of Apple's first M series processor, the M1. The company is currently looking to fill more than 100 positions in Israel.









Apple announced last month that it was expanding its engineering R&D hub in Rawabi, Palestine, where it currently employs more than 60 engineers. The Palestinian team works with Israeli centers in Herzliya and Haifa.







