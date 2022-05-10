Apple takes a page out of the Z Fold 3 display book to use in a foldable iPhone





While polarizers direct the light dispersion and improver on viewing angles and general visibility of an OLED screen, they also decrease the light transmittance hence increase the power consumption to achieve the same level of brightness, and make the panels thicker.





" Instead of using a polarizer film, Samsung Display printed a color filter on the thin film encapsulation and added a black pixel define layer ," says the report. The black layer was put in place of the photo-sensitive orange polyimide one that was packaged with the polarizer before in order to offset the color disturbance that would have resulted from using the old orange layer with the new color filter.





Removing the polarizer resulted in 25% less power consumption and 33% higher light transmittance which explains Samsung's marketing name for the technology, ECO2 (or Eco Square).









As you can see from our Galaxy Z Fold 3 display benchmarks above, there has certainly been an improvement in color accuracy and brightness levels in comparison with the polarizer-endowed Z Fold 2





The fact that Apple is also working with Korean OLED display manufacturers on a display without a polarizer layer indicates another step towards a foldable iPhone or another foldable Apple device release at some point in the not-so-near future.



