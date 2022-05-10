 Apple takes a page out of the Z Fold 3 display book to use in a foldable iPhone - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple takes a page out of the Z Fold 3 display book to use in a foldable iPhone

Apple
Daniel Petrov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple takes a page out of the Z Fold 3 display book to use in a foldable iPhone
Apple has begun the development of an OLED screen panel without a brightness-reducing and panel-thickening polarizer on top which is another sign it may be experimenting with foldable iPhone displays, reports The Elec

Samsung researched a flexible OLED display without a polarizer layer and employed it for the first time on the main display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while Apple is still in a testing phase and may release its first device with a thinner OLED screen that doesn't have a polarizer in 2025, tip the industry insiders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

512GB w/ $300 Samsung credit, free Watch 4, $100 Google Play balance, and a trade-in

$1350 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

256GB w/ $100 Samsung credit, free Buds Live, and $640 trade-in

$900 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$899 99
Buy at Samsung


While polarizers direct the light dispersion and improver on viewing angles and general visibility of an OLED screen, they also decrease the light transmittance hence increase the power consumption to achieve the same level of brightness, and make the panels thicker.

"Instead of using a polarizer film, Samsung Display printed a color filter on the thin film encapsulation and added a black pixel define layer," says the report. The black layer was put in place of the photo-sensitive orange polyimide one that was packaged with the polarizer before in order to offset the color disturbance that would have resulted from using the old orange layer with the new color filter.

Removing the polarizer resulted in 25% less power consumption and 33% higher light transmittance which explains Samsung's marketing name for the technology, ECO2 (or Eco Square). 


As you can see from our Galaxy Z Fold 3 display benchmarks above, there has certainly been an improvement in color accuracy and brightness levels in comparison with the polarizer-endowed Z Fold 2

The fact that Apple is also working with Korean OLED display manufacturers on a display without a polarizer layer indicates another step towards a foldable iPhone or another foldable Apple device release at some point in the not-so-near future.

 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wastes $2 million on smartphones, tablets for homeless vets
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wastes $2 million on smartphones, tablets for homeless vets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless