Apple News is launching its first daily local newsletter

Apple News is launching its first daily local newsletter0
By using actual people to curate articles rather than algorithms, Apple News is making sure that the newsletter will only include relevant news, not clickbait or news without much value.
The daily newsletter is currently available only in the Bay Area and is published at the end of the day. Apple News is planning to release local newsletters in other regions as well.
Apple News offers local news in 11 parts of the country. Some of these parts are New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, and Washington, DC.