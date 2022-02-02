 Apple News is launching its first daily local newsletter - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Apple Apps

Apple News is launching its first daily local newsletter

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Apple News is launching its first daily local newsletter
Apple News has begun sending out its first daily local newsletter, and the first to receive its own Apple News bulletin is the San Francisco Bay Area (via TechCrunch). Up until now, Apple News offered regional news but didn’t have a dedicated newsletter. The bulletin includes a variety of local news across topics such as sports, politics, and dining. The news comes from various publications like the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, Eater San Francisco, KQED, and the Oaklandside.

By using actual people to curate articles rather than algorithms, Apple News is making sure that the newsletter will only include relevant news, not clickbait or news without much value.

The daily newsletter is currently available only in the Bay Area and is published at the end of the day. Apple News is planning to release local newsletters in other regions as well.

Apple News offers local news in 11 parts of the country. Some of these parts are New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, and Washington, DC.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google VPN now available on iPhone, gets three new features
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google VPN now available on iPhone, gets three new features
World Trade Center replaces its access cards with a virtual employee badge in Apple Wallet
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
World Trade Center replaces its access cards with a virtual employee badge in Apple Wallet
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
YouTube Picture-in-Picture coming to non-Premium iPhone users... sooner or later?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
YouTube Picture-in-Picture coming to non-Premium iPhone users... sooner or later?
Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)
-$50
Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot? Our expectations
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Will the Galaxy S22 have a microSD card slot? Our expectations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless