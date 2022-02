Apple News is launching its first daily local newsletter

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple News has begun sending out its first daily local newsletter, and the first to receive its own Apple News bulletin is the San Francisco Bay Area (via). Up until now, Apple News offered regional news but didn’t have a dedicated newsletter. The bulletin includes a variety of local news across topics such as sports, politics, and dining. The news comes from various publications like the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, Eater San Francisco, KQED, and the Oaklandside.By using actual people to curate articles rather than algorithms, Apple News is making sure that the newsletter will only include relevant news, not clickbait or news without much value.The daily newsletter is currently available only in the Bay Area and is published at the end of the day. Apple News is planning to release local newsletters in other regions as well.Apple News offers local news in 11 parts of the country. Some of these parts are New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, and Washington, DC.