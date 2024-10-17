Apple Music will let you relive a concert you have been to
I don't know about you, but one of my favorite things about attending live music performances is the element of surprise. Besides the music itself, there's an art to how artists choose the order of their songs. Now, Apple Music is recognizing that.
A new feature allows artists to create playlists featuring the songs they performed at their recent shows. This should make it a breeze for you to relive the concert you just attended and jog your memory with some good (fingers crossed) vibes. Plus, you can check out all the tracks an artist plans to perform before catching them on tour.
If you're an artist eager to try out this new feature on Apple Music and create a Set List on your artist page, head over to Artist Content and scroll down to Artist Playlists. Here's how to kick things off:
You can create multiple Set Lists for different shows, which will display by popularity on your Apple Music artist page and Shazam pages. However, keep in mind that any playlists managed by Apple are not editable.
Apple Music is turning setlists into playlists
Now, while this feature is aimed at artists, I think it also brings some perks for us regular users. For example, when artists put together a setlist and share it on social media to announce their upcoming tours or concerts, it makes staying in the loop a whole lot easier. Plus, it's a great way to reconnect with someone you experienced the live show with.
Artists can now share Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music. | Image credit – Apple
In other Apple Music news, Apple recently gave a classic twist to Apple Music Classical by introducing new album booklets. Before that, with the rollout of iOS 18, Apple Music launched a personalized New tab to help with music discovery.
