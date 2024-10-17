See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Apple Music will let you relive a concert you have been to

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
The home screen of an iPhone, showing icons for Notes, Reminders, Clock, TV, Podcasts, Music, App Store, Maps, Health, Wallet, Settings, and other apps.
I don't know about you, but one of my favorite things about attending live music performances is the element of surprise. Besides the music itself, there's an art to how artists choose the order of their songs. Now, Apple Music is recognizing that.

Apple Music is turning setlists into playlists


A new feature allows artists to create playlists featuring the songs they performed at their recent shows. This should make it a breeze for you to relive the concert you just attended and jog your memory with some good (fingers crossed) vibes. Plus, you can check out all the tracks an artist plans to perform before catching them on tour.

Now, while this feature is aimed at artists, I think it also brings some perks for us regular users. For example, when artists put together a setlist and share it on social media to announce their upcoming tours or concerts, it makes staying in the loop a whole lot easier. Plus, it's a great way to reconnect with someone you experienced the live show with.



If you're an artist eager to try out this new feature on Apple Music and create a Set List on your artist page, head over to Artist Content and scroll down to Artist Playlists. Here's how to kick things off:

  1. Click the (+) button next to Artist Playlists or the Create a Set List button if you haven't made one yet.
  2. Choose the type of show (concert, tour, or residency) and enter an event name.
  3. Add an event: If you've linked your Bandsintown account with Shazam, you can select from upcoming events. If not, connect your Apple Music artist page to Bandsintown or manually enter your event details, including location and date.
  4. Set a publish date for the playlist, ensuring it's at least one day in the future. The playlist will be published based on your local time. Click Continue when ready.
  5. Use the search function to add tracks to your Set List, either by song name or by pasting an Apple Music link. Include the songs performed during the show, and adjust the order as needed. Click Publish when done.

You can create multiple Set Lists for different shows, which will display by popularity on your Apple Music artist page and Shazam pages. However, keep in mind that any playlists managed by Apple are not editable.

Recommended Stories
In other Apple Music news, Apple recently gave a classic twist to Apple Music Classical by introducing new album booklets. Before that, with the rollout of iOS 18, Apple Music launched a personalized New tab to help with music discovery.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless